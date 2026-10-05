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50 Cent Reacts to Ex-Inmates' Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Watched His Netflix Documentary About the Disgraced Music Mogul From Prison

Image of Sean Combs, 50 Cent
Source: MEGA

50 Cent couldn't resist poking fun at longtime rival Diddy after reports claimed he watched 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' from prison.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:36 a.m. ET

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50 Cent couldn't resist getting a laugh out of reports that his longtime rival Sean "Diddy" Combs watched the Netflix documentary he executive produced about the disgraced mogul from prison.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, reacted on Instagram after former inmates claimed Combs watched Sean Combs: The Reckoning on a jailbroken tablet while incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

"Hahahahaha check out my Emmy award winning doc Sean Combs the Reckoning available on Netflix coming to a prison near you," 50 Cent joked, adding a plug for his upcoming Street Fighter movie.

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50 Cent and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Have Feuded for Years

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Source: @50CENT/INSTAGRAM

50 Cent's history with Sean 'Diddy' Combs stretches back years, long before he executive produced the Netflix documentary.

50 Cent's decision to executive produce a documentary about Combs came after years of tension between the two hip-hop stars.

Jackson has publicly trolled and criticized Combs on social media for years, with their contentious history stretching back long before the criminal allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder became public.

When Sean Combs: The Reckoning was released in December 2025, Jackson insisted his involvement wasn't simply an extension of their feud. He said the project was about giving s voice to people who had come forward with allegations and examining the wider culture that allowed alleged misconduct to go unchecked.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Watched the Documentary on a Jailbroken Tablet

Image of Former inmates claimed Diddy used a jailbroken tablet to access entertainment while incarcerated.
Source: MEGA

Former inmates claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs used a jailbroken tablet to access entertainment while incarcerated.

The surprising detail emerged amid broader claims about Combs' life behind bars.

Two former inmates alleged Combs had access to a jailbroken tablet that allowed him to watch movies and documentaries beyond the device's normal restrictions. Sean Combs: The Reckoning was reportedly among the programs he watched.

The Bureau of Prisons has not confirmed the specific claims about Combs' tablet use, and his representatives have pushed back against reporting surrounding his alleged treatment in prison.

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'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' Examined Diddy's Rise and Legal Troubles

Image of 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' explored the music mogul's career, allegations and legal cases.
Source: MEGA

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' explored the music mogul's career, allegations and legal cases.

The four-part Netflix docuseries debuted in December 2025 and included interviews with people formerly in Combs' orbit, jurors from his federal case and individuals who have filed civil lawsuits against him.

It also featured footage of Combs filmed in the days leading up to his September 2024 arrest. Director Alexandria Stapleton said the filmmakers obtained the material legally and had the necessary rights to use it.

50 Cent said at the time that he was proud of the people who came forward and trusted the filmmakers with their stories.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Currently Serving a 50-Month Prison Sentence

Image of Diddy is serving a 50-month prison sentence.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving a 50-month prison sentence.

Combs, 56, is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted in 2025 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and s---trafficking charges and is appealing his conviction and sentence.

Combs is serving his time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey and is currently scheduled for release in January 2028.

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