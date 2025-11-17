Aubrey O'Day Calls Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein 'America's Power Couple,' Says President Comes Off as the 'Dumbest Guy' in Leaked Emails

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day is taking aim at Donald Trump and his connections to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. As more of Epstein's emails are leaked, the singer pointed out how the financier and his buddies appeared to be constantly poking fun at the businessman.

Aubrey O'Day Thinks Jeffrey Epstein Viewed Donald Trump 'as a Joke'

Source: mea Aubrey O'Day said Donald Trump comes off as 'the dumbest guy' in Jeffrey Epstein's leaked emails.

The singer's comments came after another person on social media wrote, "A new file dump makes one thing clear: global intelligence circles weren’t impressed — they were mocking Trump and treating him as a potential danger to humanity. That’s… not a small detail." O'Day wrote in response, "I was shocked at how many world leaders and people are involved in this trafficking organization that Epstein had going on.. and even more shocked at how much they made fun of what a joke he was over and over again in writing."

Source: mega O'Day thinks Epstein found it easy to 'blackmail' Trump if he needed to.

The MTV alum said the emails made it "clear" that the late financier had "way more power than Trump.. and it seems like all of his trafficking friends were well aware of how to blackmail Trump into doing whatever they wanted." "I don’t think any side actually has ever respected Trump.. not the bad guys or the good guys," she continued. "He appears in these emails to just be the dumbest guy they knew how to blackmail enough to protect the trafficking biz that reaches far and wide."

The Singer Trolls the Men's Friendship

Source: mega The 'Damaged' singer referred to Trump and Epstein as 'America's Power Couple.'

She also trolled the POTUS and Epstein over their former friendship, as after the White House captioned a photo of Trump and the First Lady, "America's Power Couple," she replied with an old photo of the president and Trump together. While the Danity Kane singer has no involvement in the scandal, she did once allegedly have an affair with the president's son, Donald Trump Jr.

Source: mega The late pedophile called Trump 'nuts' and 'dangerous' in emails.