Jeffrey Epstein Once Called Donald Trump a 'Maniac' With 'Early Dementia,' Leaked Emails Reveal

Source: MEGA

Leaked emails reveal Jeffrey Epstein called Donald Trump a 'maniac' and hinted at his 'early dementia.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Leaked emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s private correspondence have revealed that he once mocked Donald Trump’s mental state, suggesting the president showed signs of “early dementia.

The convicted s-- trafficker, who was once friendly with Trump, appeared to have turned on him by the time the real estate mogul entered the White House in 2017. According to messages obtained by the House Oversight Committee, Epstein warned former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler in 2018 not to underestimate Trump’s power.

“You might want to tell your dem friends that treating trump like a mafia don ignores the fact that he has great dangerous power. Tightening the noose too slowly, risks a very bad situation. Gambino was never the commander in chief there was little Gambino could do as the walls closed in. Not so with this maniac,” Epstein wrote.

image of Jeffrey Epstein once called Donald Trump a 'maniac.'
Source: MEGA

In another exchange from January 2018, Epstein criticized Trump’s comments about author Michael Wolff’s controversial book Fire and Fury after the president dismissed it as “untruthful” and called Wolff a “total loser.”

“No questions Donald's statement was goofy,” he wrote to former New York Times finance reporter Thomas Landon Jr. “Early dementia?”

Epstein also referenced Trump again in an email to Wolff, mentioning Mar-a-Lago and their reported fallout.

“[Redacted victim's name] mara [sic] lago,” he wrote. “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

In a separate email to Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Epstein claimed Trump had no real friends.

“Donald is close to no one,” he said. “He talks to many people. He tells each one something different.”

image of The embattled financier also suggested Donald Trump showed signs of 'early dementia.'
Source: MEGA

The leaked communications, spanning more than 15 years, offer a rare glimpse into Epstein’s opinion of Trump and their complicated relationship. The two were once seen together in social circles but later had a public falling out — a rift Trump claimed happened after Epstein “stole” some of his female employees.

In a 2011 email to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein hinted at Trump’s involvement in unnamed matters, writing, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ... he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 [percent] there.”

Maxwell replied, “I have been thinking about that…”

image of Their friendship reportedly ended before Donald Trump became president.
Source: MEGA

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released the batch of emails after securing a subpoena for Epstein’s estate.

Despite Epstein’s harsh words, Trump has never been accused of any criminal wrongdoing tied to Epstein or Maxwell’s trafficking crimes. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial, while Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 after being found guilty on five federal charges.

image of The White House called the email leaks a political smear.
Source: MEGA

After the emails went public, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back, calling the release a “fake narrative” meant to smear the president.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” Leavitt said. “The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.”

She continued, “The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre. These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

