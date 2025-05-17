Aubrey O'Day Says She Won't Be Testifying in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Despite Being Contacted by Homeland Security

Despite the speculation, the singer revealed on the “Amy & T.J.” podcast that she will not be testifying in court against the founder of girl group Danity Kane, in which she dedicated three years of her musical career.

During the broadcast on Friday, May 16, O’Day told the hosts, “No, I’m not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of.” She was, however, “contacted by Homeland Security” and “did have a meeting with Homeland Security” about potentially appearing in court.

“I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying,” O’Day explained.