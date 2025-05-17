Aubrey O'Day Says She Won't Be Testifying in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Despite Being Contacted by Homeland Security
After Aubrey O’Day landed in N.Y. on May 14, she shared a cryptic message on Instagram, leading fans to believe she’d be testifying in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial.
“Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?” O’Day posted online with a weighing scale emoji, which is often associated with justice.
Aubrey O'Day Contacted by Homeland Security to Testify
Despite the speculation, the singer revealed on the “Amy & T.J.” podcast that she will not be testifying in court against the founder of girl group Danity Kane, in which she dedicated three years of her musical career.
During the broadcast on Friday, May 16, O’Day told the hosts, “No, I’m not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of.” She was, however, “contacted by Homeland Security” and “did have a meeting with Homeland Security” about potentially appearing in court.
“I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying,” O’Day explained.
Aubrey O'Day Comments on Diddy's Home Being Raided
Though she won’t be testifying, the singer has been vocal about the allegations against Diddy. After his home was raided by Homeland Security in March 2024, O’Day posted a bold statement on her Instagram Story.
“What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured. There is no ‘too soon’ on this one, just ‘too late,’” she wrote.
In February 2024, O’Day appeared on the “No Jumper” podcast, where she empathized with Diddy’s alleged victims, saying she had similar experiences with the disgraced rapper.
Aubrey O'Days Says There Are 'So Many Victims'
“There are so many witnesses. There are so many victims,” she said. “I have a girlfriend that I’m right now taking inventory of my experience.”
“I’m being forced to in so many ways,” she continued. “And I’m making sure that I not only have the receipts, but I have the understanding mentally of where I was at, which takes asking the people that were around me at the time, what were my responses to things.”
Like O’Day, many women in contact with Diddy have been allegedly subjected to abuse. Notably, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whose lawsuit against the rapper prompted the initial investigation, testified in court, claiming she experienced “stinging and uncomfortable” sores on her tongue from “the friction in my mouth” during “freak offs.”
Though Diddy pleaded not guilty on all counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, if found guilty, he could spend up to life in prison.