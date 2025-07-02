'This Makes Me Physically Ill': Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Shocking Verdict in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial
Aubrey O'Day has shared her reaction after Sean Diddy Combs was found not guilty on s-- trafficking and racketeering but guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in his headline-making trial.
As the verdict came in on the morning of Wednesday, July 2, O'Day uploaded a video of the news unfolding on her TV, captioning the clip, "WOW."
Aubrey O'Day Upset Over the Verdict in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial
"Oh my God," she exclaimed while watching a CNN report. "Not guilty on Cassie [Ventura]. Not guilty on RICO. Ugh, this makes me physically ill."
"Cassie probably feels so horrible," O'Day said, admitting the news made her want to throw up.
Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo asked for his client to be released from prison — where he's been since his arrest in September 2024 — until an official sentencing is given. He requested he be given bail on a $1 million bond.
However, prosecutors want the star to remain behind bars. They are also seeking a 20-year maximum sentence, as he was found guilty on two counts of the MANN act — one count for his ex Ventura and one for a woman who went by Jane Doe.
O'Day didn't testify in the case but previously accused the music mogul of creating a toxic environment when she worked under his label in the girl group Danity Kane. She also accused the dad-of-seven of controlling her appearance and "grooming" her.
"Grooming is a process, they don't just abuse you on day one," she shared in an interview. "They make you feel like ... you get little bits of things that make you attracted and excited by [them] ... and then once they've got your attention, they let you know about yourself in different ways."
"They break you down and build you back up into the soldier they need you to be for the country they need you to be fighting for," the "Damaged" crooner added.
After the dad-of-seven was arrested on Monday, September 16, the "Showstopper" singer shared a cryptic message that was surely aimed at the mogul.
"The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated," she said via social media. "Today is a win for women all over the world, not just for me. Things are finally changing."