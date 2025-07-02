'This Makes Me Physically Ill': Aubrey O'Day Reacts to Shocking Verdict in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial

"Oh my God," she exclaimed while watching a CNN report. "Not guilty on Cassie [Ventura]. Not guilty on RICO. Ugh, this makes me physically ill."

"Cassie probably feels so horrible," O'Day said, admitting the news made her want to throw up.

Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo asked for his client to be released from prison — where he's been since his arrest in September 2024 — until an official sentencing is given. He requested he be given bail on a $1 million bond.

However, prosecutors want the star to remain behind bars. They are also seeking a 20-year maximum sentence, as he was found guilty on two counts of the MANN act — one count for his ex Ventura and one for a woman who went by Jane Doe.