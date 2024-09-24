Aubrey O'Day Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Groomed' Her and Insulted Her Appearance While Filming 'Making the Band'
Aubrey O'Day is sharing more details about her experience working under Sean "Diddy" Combs on Making the Band.
During her interview on Renee Graziano's "Crysis Queen" podcast, the singer explained she had always seen the "real" side of the disgraced mogul, who was arrested last week and hit with charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering and more.
O'Day — who was one of the members of the now disbanded girl group Danity Kane — said Combs, 54, would dictate every element of her appearance.
"He's on camera saying how much he hates it, then he's off camera telling me all the ways that I needed to be groomed properly, like down to my toenails," the "Damaged" crooner explained. "I was sent out of a studio session one time because my toes weren't polished properly."
The reality star, 40, admitted that back then, she felt the need to follow his guidelines, explaining, "After coming off of Diddy, there's not many people you can go into a room with and get that type of high from."
O'Day went as far as to claim that the rapper groomed her.
"Grooming is a process, they don't just abuse you on day one," she shared. "They make you feel like ... you get little bits of things that make you attracted and excited by [them] ... and then once they've got your attention, they let you know about yourself in different ways."
The Celebrity Apprentice alum likened being groomed to working in the military: "They break you down and build you back up into the soldier they need you to be for the country they need you to be fighting for."
While O'Day and several other individuals have come out with their negative experiences with Diddy, the former believes "there are way more victims."
"There is a lot more crazy s---. As this unfolds, more people will be heard," she insisted.
After the dad-of-seven was arrested on Monday, September 16, the "Showstopper" singer shared a cryptic message that was surely aimed at the mogul.
"The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated," she said via social media. "Today is a win for women all over the world, not just for me. Things are finally changing."
Combs plead not guilty to the charges and remains in a Brooklyn, N.Y., prison after being denied bail twice. Though he was placed on suicide watch, his lawyer stated that he's not feeling "suicidal at all," explaining that the title is just the routine for high-profile inmates.
