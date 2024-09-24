Aubrey O'Day Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Groomed' Her and Insulted Her Appearance While Filming 'Making the Band'

"Grooming is a process, they don't just abuse you on day one," she shared. "They make you feel like ... you get little bits of things that make you attracted and excited by [them] ... and then once they've got your attention, they let you know about yourself in different ways."

The Celebrity Apprentice alum likened being groomed to working in the military: "They break you down and build you back up into the soldier they need you to be for the country they need you to be fighting for."