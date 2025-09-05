or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Aubrey O'Day
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Accountability Is Far From Over,' Aubrey O'Day Insists Ahead of His Sentencing

Composite photo of Aubrey O'Day and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day shared Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing should be long enough for 'meaningful rehabilitation.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 5 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentencing, which is set for October 3, Aubrey O’Day exclusively insisted to OK! people need to let the justice system do its work.

“It is not the job of journalists or TV personalities to speculate on sentencing or spread misinformation about potential outcomes,” O’Day shared. “Speculation isn’t expertise.”

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day Thinks Non-Experts Should 'Refrain From Offering Predictions' on Diddy's Sentencing

Photo of Aubrey O'Day
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day reminded people Sean 'Diddy' Combs was not granted bail and was convicted on two counts.

“Unless you are a criminal defense attorney who has handled charges identical to this case, you should refrain from offering ‘expert’ predictions and allow the judge to fulfill the duty he was sworn to uphold,” the famous singer explained. O’Day wants people to remember that Diddy was convicted on two counts and wasn't granted bail “after repeated attempts" for a reason.

Diddy's request to be released before his sentencing at home was also denied.

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Day Said Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Accountability Is Far From Over'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day said people should not forget Sean 'Diddy' Combs is still 'facing more than 50 civil lawsuits.'

“That speaks volumes,” she continued. “The courts have clearly recognized the potential risk he still poses to society, and any sentence must not only secure accountability, but also ensure sufficient time for meaningful rehabilitation — a period long enough to address the severity of his crimes, protect the public, and create the conditions for genuine reform.”

O’Day also told people not to forget Combs is also “facing more than 50 civil lawsuits” beyond his criminal conviction.

She stated this is “a staggering reminder that the story of his accountability is far from over.”

MORE ON:
Aubrey O'Day

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Aubrey O'Days Prediction on What Will Happen at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sentencing

Photo of Aubrey O'Day
Source: MEGA

The singer previously used to work with the rapper.

The Danity Kane alum also spoke to another media outlet to offer her prediction on what she believes will happen at the sentencing.

She believes Combs being denied bail is an indicator of where the judge's head is at.

"They wanted him to get bailed out," O’Day said. "They wanted him to be able to go home prior to sentencing. And the judge is being clear: no. That's not common, so obviously the judge feels that he heard and saw things that are concerning for him."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces 20 Years Behind Bars

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing up to 20 years in jail.

"I can tell you what the defense is going to say as well; 'He's going to go to a battered women's shelter facility right after; he's going to live there. He's going to become best friends with women. He's going to learn how to repent for his ways. You're going to see a new man by February 14. He's going to be the face of Valentine's Day,'" she stated. “His intention will be to rebuild his career.”

Combs faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.