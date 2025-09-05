Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Accountability Is Far From Over,' Aubrey O'Day Insists Ahead of His Sentencing

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentencing, which is set for October 3, Aubrey O’Day exclusively insisted to OK! people need to let the justice system do its work. “It is not the job of journalists or TV personalities to speculate on sentencing or spread misinformation about potential outcomes,” O’Day shared. “Speculation isn’t expertise.”

Aubrey O'Day Thinks Non-Experts Should 'Refrain From Offering Predictions' on Diddy's Sentencing

Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day reminded people Sean 'Diddy' Combs was not granted bail and was convicted on two counts.

“Unless you are a criminal defense attorney who has handled charges identical to this case, you should refrain from offering ‘expert’ predictions and allow the judge to fulfill the duty he was sworn to uphold,” the famous singer explained. O’Day wants people to remember that Diddy was convicted on two counts and wasn't granted bail “after repeated attempts" for a reason. Diddy's request to be released before his sentencing at home was also denied.

Aubrey O'Day Said Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Accountability Is Far From Over'

Source: MEGA Aubrey O'Day said people should not forget Sean 'Diddy' Combs is still 'facing more than 50 civil lawsuits.'

“That speaks volumes,” she continued. “The courts have clearly recognized the potential risk he still poses to society, and any sentence must not only secure accountability, but also ensure sufficient time for meaningful rehabilitation — a period long enough to address the severity of his crimes, protect the public, and create the conditions for genuine reform.” O’Day also told people not to forget Combs is also “facing more than 50 civil lawsuits” beyond his criminal conviction. She stated this is “a staggering reminder that the story of his accountability is far from over.”

Aubrey O'Days Prediction on What Will Happen at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sentencing

Source: MEGA The singer previously used to work with the rapper.

The Danity Kane alum also spoke to another media outlet to offer her prediction on what she believes will happen at the sentencing. She believes Combs being denied bail is an indicator of where the judge's head is at. "They wanted him to get bailed out," O’Day said. "They wanted him to be able to go home prior to sentencing. And the judge is being clear: no. That's not common, so obviously the judge feels that he heard and saw things that are concerning for him."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces 20 Years Behind Bars

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing up to 20 years in jail.