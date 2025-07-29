Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files New Motion to Be Released From Jail Until Sentencing on $50 Million Bond After Judge's Initial Denial
Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team has filed a new motion asking for him to be released on a $50 million bond until his October 3 sentencing.
As OK! reported, the rapper was initially denied bail earlier this month when he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but escaped racketeering and s-- trafficking charges. At the time, Judge Arun Subramanian claimed his lawyers failed to prove he wasn't a "danger to any person," as there was an act of violence toward a woman in June 2024.
"You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here," Judge Subramanian stated.
However, the new filing — which was obtained by OK! — pointed out, "Mr. Combs enrolled in a domestic violence program, in which he participated until he was arrested and incarcerated in connection with this case."
The Rapper Isn't a 'Danger' or 'Flight Risk'
"Sean Combs is not a risk of flight nor is he a danger to the community or to any specific people," his attorneys explained. "Given the undisputed facts that Mr. Combs voluntarily came to New York to surrender in this case in advance of his arrest, that he surrendered his passport to his lawyers six months before his arrest, that he paid off the outstanding mortgage on his home in Miami prior to his arrest so that he would own a home free and clear to secure any bail package, and that he has now been acquitted of the Racketeering Conspiracy and S--- Trafficking Charges against him, there is no serious argument that he is a flight risk."
'He Will Not Squander His Second Chance at Life'
"Based on the facts developed at the trial, aside from a single instance on June 18, 2024, where Mr. Combs was provoked by Jane through her own acts of violence, there was no evidence of any acts of violence in the last seven years," they added, referring to the instance cited by the judge.
Combs' documented abuse of ex Cassie Ventura occurred in 2016.
"As we said in court, this jury gave him his life back, and he will not squander his second chance at life, nor would he do anything to further jeopardize his seven children not having a father, and four of his children not having a parent at all," they expressed.
In addition, the lawyers pointed to his charges of the Mann Act, stating, "there has literally never been a case like this one," where someone was jailed for paying for consensual s-- with a longtime partner.
They claimed denying bail "is inconsistent with Justice Department policy."
The Proposed Deal
The legal letter concluded with their proposal that the father-of-seven will sign a $50 million bond and be constricted to his home in Miami, Fla., while his travel would be limited to the Southern District of Florida and the Southern District of New York for attorney meetings.
In addition, Diddy would "be placed under the express supervision of the U.S. Pretrial Services Agency (“PTS”) and must report to that agency as directed by PTS." He would also give up his passport.