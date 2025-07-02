or
How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reacted After His Shocking Verdict Was Reached in Trafficking Trial

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Here's how Sean 'Diddy' Combs' reacted after a verdict in his trafficking trial was reached.

By:

July 2 2025, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Sean “Diddy” Combs couldn't help but get emotional after a verdict was reached in his trial.

According to a news outlet, upon hearing the outcome, Combs got on his knees with his head down in a chair, as if he was praying after he avoided getting life behind bars.

The Verdict

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs avoided life in jail in a shocking end to his trial.

His family was seen cheering in the background and clapping, while his defense attorneys hugged each other. Combs also embraced his lawyer, Brian Steel.

As OK! reported, the jury found Combs not guilty of count one, the alleged racketeering conspiracy, not guilty of count two, the s-- trafficking of Cassie Ventura and not guilty of count four, the alleged s-- trafficking of his former girlfriend, identifying under the pseudonym Jane.

Combs was found guilty of counts three and five — the Mann Act Transportation of both Ventura and Jane.

Fighting for Freedom

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer asked for him to be released immediately and allowed to return to his home.

As OK! reported, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo requested that while he awaits his sentencing, he be freed from the federal detention center where he has been for almost one year.

Due to the s-- trafficking verdict being not guilty, Agnifilo also asked for Combs to be immediately released back to his home in Miami, Fla., on a $1 million bond.

Once the verdict was reached, the government told Judge Arun Subramanian they believed Combs should remain in jail until his final sentencing.

Sean Diddy Combs

Cassie Ventura's Reaction

Photo of Cassie Ventura
Source: @cassie/Instagram

Cassie Ventura 'paved the way for a jury to find Sean 'Diddy' Combs guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,' her lawyer said.

After Combs was found not guilty on the s-- trafficking charge, Ventura's attorney released a statement.

"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” Douglas H. Wigdor told OK!, acknowledging Ventura’s civil lawsuit is what is believed to have started the investigation into Combs in the first place.

Photo of Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura's attorney said they will 'continue to fight.'

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of s-- trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Wigdor continued. “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.” Wigdor noted Ventura “displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.”

“This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors,” he concluded.

