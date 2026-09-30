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Aubrey O'Day Believes Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Will Come Back a Worse Criminal' After His Cushy Life Behind Bars Is Exposed: 'System Is Broken'

split image of Aubrey O'Day and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day spoke out after reports detailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged life behind bars.

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Sept. 30 2026, Updated 3:19 p.m. ET

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Aubrey O'Day spoke out after a new report detailed Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged lush lifestyle behind bars.

The Danity Kane singer said the reported prison perks could ultimately make the disgraced rapper "a worse criminal" when he is released.

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Aubrey O'Day Calls Out Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Reported Prison Life

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image of Aubrey O'Day has previously been vocal about Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day has previously been vocal about Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

O'Day, who has previously been vocal about her experiences with Combs, reacted to reports that the 56-year-old has allegedly created a comfortable life for himself inside Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey.

Four former inmates told NBC News that Combs allegedly has prisoners cooking for him, cleaning his space, making his bed, doing his laundry, and even providing Chinese-style massages.

Sources also claimed he has access to a contraband cellphone and alcohol.

"People should understand the difference between rehabilitation and a s----- vacation," O'Day wrote in part on X.

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'The System Is Broken'

image of Aubrey O'Day claimed the prison system is broken.
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day claimed the prison system is broken.

The singer continued her criticism of the reported conditions, writing, "The system is broken- this man will come back a worse criminal."

Her comments came after the former inmates described Combs as allegedly spending thousands of dollars each month to maintain his reported lifestyle.

Money is allegedly sent from people outside the prison to other inmates' commissary accounts in exchange for services provided to Combs.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Has Access to Alcohol and a Phone

image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly has access to a contraband cellphone, alcohol, and other prison perks.
Source: NBC NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly has access to a contraband cellphone, alcohol, and other prison perks.

The former inmates also claimed Combs has been able to obtain premium liquor and use contraband phones to browse Instagram and view sexually explicit images allegedly sent by a former girlfriend.

One inmate recalled drinking Hennessy with the rapper.

"H---- yeah, I drank with him," the source said.

Sources further alleged that Combs has access to a "jailbroken" tablet that allows him to watch movies and documentaries, including Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the Netflix docuseries produced by 50 Cent.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Team Pushes Back

image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' spokesperson pushed back on reports about his alleged privileged life inside Fort Dix.
Source: NBC NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' spokesperson pushed back on reports about his alleged privileged life inside Fort Dix.

Combs' spokesperson disputed the reports about the rappers prison life.

"The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs's life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news," the rep told the outlet. "The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court's decision on his appeal."

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

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