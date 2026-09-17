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Aubrey O'Day Subtly Reveals She Got a Neck Lift: 'It Took 20 Years Off'

Image of Aubrey O'Day subtly revealed she's gone under the knife.
Source: MEGA: @AUBREYODAY/INSTAGRAM

Aubrey O'Day subtly revealed she's gone under the knife.

Sept. 17 2026, Updated 10:20 a.m. ET

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Aubrey O'Day appears to have come clean about a cosmetic procedure, subtly revealing she received a neck lift.

The 42-year-old uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday, September 15, making the confession in the comments section after multiple social media users pointed out her ageless appearance.

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'I’m Not Into What Everyone Else Is Doing'

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Image of Aubrey O'Day confessed she got a 'neck lift' in her comments section.
Source: @AUBREYODAY/INSTAGRAM

Aubrey O'Day confessed she got a 'neck lift' in her comments section.

O'Day has addressed speculation about changes to her appearance in the past; however, this time, her comments offered a glimpse into a procedure that she had not previously discussed.

Underneath the upload, which O'Day captioned, "These are some things that HEAL ME. I hope they help you as well," one follower questioned, "What are you ladies doing aging in reverse tell us the secrets."

"I got a neck lift. It took like 20 years off," the "Damaged" singer surprisingly replied. "I’m not into what everyone else is doing, but I wanna be so if anyone here is into the lasers of a facial treatment hit me up because I would love to come try them and promote them."

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'I Got a Neck Lift'

Image of One social media thought Aubrey O'Day might have gotten a 'face transplant.'
Source: @AUBREYODAY/INSTAGRAM

One social media thought Aubrey O'Day might have gotten a 'face transplant.'

In a separate reply, O'Day joked that her neck was "dragging to the floor," and she "couldn't take it anymore. But you have to be careful what doctor you choose to do it with."

Another follower asked if the star had undergone a "face transplant."

However, O'Day quickly shot the accusation down, claiming, "I honestly don't know what a face transplant is," before adding, "but I got a neck lift and man did it make me feel like 30 years younger."

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Aubrey O'Day First Tweaked Her Look in 2005

Image of Aubrey O'Day felt pressured to keep up with her appearance as a member of Danity Kane.
Source: @AUBREYODAY/INSTAGRAM

Aubrey O'Day felt pressured to keep up with her appearance as a member of Danity Kane.

O'Day has been known to openly speak about plastic surgery, revealing in July 2025 that she first started changing her look when Sean "Diddy" Combs' girl group, Danity Kane, formed through the TV show Making the Band in 2005, after feeling pressured by Combs.

"The demands I noticed of my looks... Diddy was... Diddy... this is a hard topic for me," she explained to Dr. Terry Dubrow as she became emotional. "I was the s--- one, and that needed to be who I was at all times."

Aubrey O'Day on Plastic Surgery

Image of Aubrey O'Day has be candid about her procedures in the past.
Source: @AUBREYODAY/INSTAGRAM

Aubrey O'Day has be candid about her procedures in the past.

At the time, she added that she removed her lip fillers after feeling like they were "invading" her face.

"I thought they really looked good until they took ’em away and I got to see that I was trippin,'" she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, per BuzzFeed.

She also spoke about "loving" the b----- lift she had earlier that year.

"I would tell everybody that surgery was great, I’ll tell you the surgeon. They look amazing," she shared. "Very, very minimal scars. I’m so happy that my b---- are finally back where they deserve to be after all the work I’ve done in my life."

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