Aubrey O'Day Looks Unrecognizable in Make-Up Free Photo
March 30 2026, Published 8:55 a.m. ET
Aubrey O'Day is showing a completely different side of herself.
The former Danity Kane star recently took to social media to share a makeup-free photo, giving followers a rare glimpse at her bare-faced beauty. In the relaxed snap, O’Day is seen lying back on a white pillow, wrapped in crisp bedding, as soft lighting highlights her natural skin and delicate features.
With her hair loosely styled and barely any accessories, the singer looked calm and at ease — a noticeable shift from the full-glam style she’s usually known for. The stripped-down moment showcased her clear complexion, subtle freckles and light eyes.
She kept the caption simple, writing “glam free,” along with a heart emoji. She then added another playful line: “lazy in bed, but open to better offers...”
The upload comes months after fans speculated she may have used AI in some of her Instagram photos, especially after one image showed her with sharper-than-usual features while wearing a black feathered mini dress.
"Who is this?" one person asked.
A third user joked, "I'm about to revoke your a.i usage," while a user added, "I love you, but you don't look real in any of these! You're stunning, you don't need to AI filter the s--- out of yourself."
O’Day responded directly, writing: "s--- I didn't even smooth out my pores.. You would eat me alive."
Others questioned whether she had plastic surgery.
"No ps on face. I actually just took out my lips, too. It just plumper and some editing," she clarified.
- 'I'm Disgusted': Aubrey O'Day Confesses to Removing Her Lip Filler After Botched Injections 'Invaded' Her Face
- Reality Star Aubrey O'Day Shows Off Slim Body and Makeup-Free Face in Unfiltered Selfie: Photo
- Aubrey O'Day Felt She Needed Plastic Surgery Due to the 'Demands' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gave to Her Girl Group Danity Kane
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Back in 2025, the singer addressed long-standing rumors about her appearance and alleged cosmetic work.
"According to the internet, [I've had a lot of plastic surgery]. And by the way, if I look at the photos they use, I really would believe it. Like, they're taking photoshopped photos from years ago, and they're putting it next to something. It's, like, your face develops. I was a kid when I started. I was 100 pounds. I didn't have any development,” O'Day told Entertainment Tonight.
"And so I just get murdered left and right for all these things that everybody thinks when really, I got lip fillers that were like, invading my face. And I thought they really looked good until they took 'em away and I got to see that I was trippin.' Good God! I'm so happy those lips are off my face,” she added. "When I see photos with the lip injections, I'm disgusted. I thought I was killing it, and I was not, ever was I killing it with those big, giant [lips]. When people would say 'duck lips,' I'd be like, 'They're just jealous,' oh no, they were trying to tell me. Some people aren't haters, some people really are trying to guide you better."
The blonde beauty also explained why she opted for fillers in the first place.
"So many people in L.A. have big, fat lips that are done by doctors that just give it to you for free," she said. "And the doctor kept having me come in and kept doing it for free, and I was just keeping up with the Joneses, but I didn't realize it was taking over my face."
Now, O’Day said she actually looks “younger” after dissolving her fillers.