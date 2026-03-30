Aubrey O'Day Looks Unrecognizable in Make-Up Free Photo

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Aubrey O'Day is showing a completely different side of herself. The former Danity Kane star recently took to social media to share a makeup-free photo, giving followers a rare glimpse at her bare-faced beauty. In the relaxed snap, O’Day is seen lying back on a white pillow, wrapped in crisp bedding, as soft lighting highlights her natural skin and delicate features.

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With her hair loosely styled and barely any accessories, the singer looked calm and at ease — a noticeable shift from the full-glam style she’s usually known for. The stripped-down moment showcased her clear complexion, subtle freckles and light eyes.

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Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day shared a makeup-free photo online.

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She kept the caption simple, writing “glam free,” along with a heart emoji. She then added another playful line: “lazy in bed, but open to better offers...”

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Aubrey O'Day of Danity Kane stuns in make-up free picture ✨ pic.twitter.com/I2D9B8fWCH — y2k (@y2kpopart) March 29, 2026 Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

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Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day is typically glammed up.

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The upload comes months after fans speculated she may have used AI in some of her Instagram photos, especially after one image showed her with sharper-than-usual features while wearing a black feathered mini dress.

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"Who is this?" one person asked. A third user joked, "I'm about to revoke your a.i usage," while a user added, "I love you, but you don't look real in any of these! You're stunning, you don't need to AI filter the s--- out of yourself." O’Day responded directly, writing: "s--- I didn't even smooth out my pores.. You would eat me alive." Others questioned whether she had plastic surgery. "No ps on face. I actually just took out my lips, too. It just plumper and some editing," she clarified.

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Back in 2025, the singer addressed long-standing rumors about her appearance and alleged cosmetic work. "According to the internet, [I've had a lot of plastic surgery]. And by the way, if I look at the photos they use, I really would believe it. Like, they're taking photoshopped photos from years ago, and they're putting it next to something. It's, like, your face develops. I was a kid when I started. I was 100 pounds. I didn't have any development,” O'Day told Entertainment Tonight.

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Source: mega Aubrey O'Day denied having plastic surgery on her face.

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"And so I just get murdered left and right for all these things that everybody thinks when really, I got lip fillers that were like, invading my face. And I thought they really looked good until they took 'em away and I got to see that I was trippin.' Good God! I'm so happy those lips are off my face,” she added. "When I see photos with the lip injections, I'm disgusted. I thought I was killing it, and I was not, ever was I killing it with those big, giant [lips]. When people would say 'duck lips,' I'd be like, 'They're just jealous,' oh no, they were trying to tell me. Some people aren't haters, some people really are trying to guide you better."

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Source: MEGA The former Danity Kane member said she feels 'younger' after removing her lip fillers.