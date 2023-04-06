Aubrey Plaza Claims Female Director Forced Her To Touch Herself On Camera In A Room Full Of Men

Aubrey Plaza claimed that a movie director forced her to touch herself on camera when she was in a room full of men.

In 2013, the actress, 38, recalled the moment while filming the raunchy rom-com The To Do List.

While appearing on Conan O'Brien's talk show, she asked about the specific scene in which she pleasured herself. Plaza claimed director Maggie Carey, who also appeared in the film, told her to actually complete the task while on set.