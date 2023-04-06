Aubrey Plaza Claims Female Director Forced Her To Touch Herself On Camera In A Room Full Of Men
Aubrey Plaza claimed that a movie director forced her to touch herself on camera when she was in a room full of men.
In 2013, the actress, 38, recalled the moment while filming the raunchy rom-com The To Do List.
While appearing on Conan O'Brien's talk show, she asked about the specific scene in which she pleasured herself. Plaza claimed director Maggie Carey, who also appeared in the film, told her to actually complete the task while on set.
“I read it on the page, and it said, ‘Brandy m*******,'” the Parks and Recreation star said at the time. “And in my head, I envisioned a nice scene where you just see my hand slowly go out of frame.
“That’s what I thought I was going into, but when I showed up, the camera was mounted on the ceiling,” she continued. “I was in my underwear and a [Bill] Clinton T-shirt, and there were a bunch of old men smoking — you know, the crew guys.”
Plaza then couldn't believe the director's demands.
“I asked the director, ‘What should I do?'” she said. “And she said, ‘M******** — like it says in the script.’
“And then I went and I touched myself,” the White Lotus lead added.
That same year, Plaza discussed the scene that is forever ingrained in her head.
“In my head, I thought, ‘Oh, we’ll probably shoot this in a way where I don’t really have to really do it,'” she told the Oregonian. “But then when we did it … I was like, ‘Oh, no, we’re going to shoot it where I do it.'”
For her part, Carey told Vulture Plaza was the one who came up with humping the pillow during the scandalous scene.
“It was Aubrey Plaza. She’s genius. She was like, ‘Hey, Mags, come in here’ — we had blocked the scene, and I was back at the monitor — and Aubrey was like, ‘Mags, come back in here, I have a question,’ and she was like, ‘Is that too much?’ and I was like, ‘We have to do that. Nothing is too much in this movie.’ Aubrey is game for anything, she’ll try anything; she’s not afraid to be vulnerable or put herself in awkward positions," she recalled.