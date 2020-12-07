Aubrey Plaza Says Kristen Stewart Contracted COVID-19 On 'Happiest Season' Set

Her recent holiday movie is called Happiest Season, but it sounds as if Kristen Stewart got a distinctly unhappy gift from the set. According to co-star Aubrey Plaza, Stewart allegedly contracted COVID-19 while filming the movie back in February of this year.

“COVID-19 was on our set, Kristen got sick,” Plaza told Stephen Colbert on Friday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert December 4. “We didn’t know.”

When host Colbert expressed surprise, Plaza revealed more: “A lot of people got sick,” she added. “It was the last week of February. It was that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus, but people were kind of laughing about it — no one understood how serious it was. I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn’t, thank God.”

The movie was filmed in Pittsburgh, and the Parks and Recreations actress recalled asking a local driver on her way to the airport home about the virus, which was just beginning to be a topic of discussion at the time. “I was like, ‘Do you think I should be worried about this virus thing? Like, what is going on with this thing?'” she recalled. “And he went, ‘It is already here.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, that s**t has been in Pittsburgh for a long time.’ And I was like, ‘Geez, alright.’ Anyway, he was right.”

Stewart has not yet mentioned anything about having had the coronavirus. Happiest Season, which premiered on Hulu on November 25, also stars Mackenzie Davis, Victor Garber, Mary Steenburgen, Alison Brie, Dan Levy and Mary Holland.

In the meantime, Stewart apparently has no lingering effects from her alleged bout with the virus. She’s busy at work: Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín (who is working with the actress on the upcoming drama Spencer, in which she plays the late Princess Diana) asked her to direct a short film for his quarantine-themed Netflix series, Homemade.

“I’m so lucky,” the 30-year-old Twilight alum told OK!. “When your format is taken from you on a broad scale, and you make something else out of it, it is the most liberating and beautiful experience,” she added. “It’s cliché, but it’s like, ‘Dude, we made something out of nothing,’ and nothing is more healthy than that.”