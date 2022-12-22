Fans Can't Get Enough As Drew Barrymore & Aubrey Plaza's 'Flirty' Exchange Goes Viral

It seems multi-hyphenate Drew Barrymore recently added yet another accolade to her ever-growing resume this week: Aubrey Plaza’s “dream mom.”

The actress went hilariously viral after the Charlie’s Angels alum hosted Plaza on her podcast, “Drew’s News,” where the White Lotus star hilariously begged the mom-of-two to be her "mommy."

"You’re my dream mom. I wish you were my mom,” the brunette beauty, 38, joked before asking the host to “feed me, put me to bed,” in her best baby voice.