Who Is Josh Duhamel’s Wife? Meet Former Beauty Queen Audra Mari

Mari is a former beauty queen hailing from Fargo, N.D. She strutted her stuff as the first runner-up in Miss USA 2014 and had fans cheering when she made the top six at the Miss World pageant in 2016. In her prime, Mari focused on modeling, gracing the pages of the Ocean Drive swimsuit issue.

"I'm not perfect and I never will be," she shared candidly with CBS News in June 2015. "Everybody has insecurities. Modeling is great because it brings out the positive things about yourself. So no, you don't need to be perfect, and then it's important to know they do have Photoshop!"