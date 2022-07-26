The model went on to explain that what the MTV show failed to catch was that she and the fashion designer worked with the same management team, which allegedly left Patridge out of many of the opportunities Conrad received.

"Yes, I blamed my agents for this, but it still wasn't great for my friendship with Lauren," she dished. "I also found her to be very controlling over her friends. If you're in her circle, you have to do and say what Lauren does and says. Otherwise, you're on the outs."