Audrina Patridge Shows Support for Spencer Pratt’s Mayoral Ambitions: 'I'm Actually Excited'

Article continues below advertisement

Audrina Patridge, the former star of The Hills, expressed her support for Spencer Pratt’s campaign to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. During an interview with Us Weekly, Patridge shared her excitement about Pratt’s candidacy, acknowledging her initial skepticism.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Audrina Patridge voiced support for Spencer Pratt as he runs for mayor of Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m actually excited,” Patridge stated at the Leading Hotels of the World accreditation celebration on May 1. She revealed that after listening to some of Pratt’s interviews, she became convinced of his intelligence and potential to bring about significant change in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA She admitted she was initially unsure but changed her mind after hearing his ideas and interviews.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being a resident of Orange County and unable to vote in the upcoming election, Patridge hopes that Pratt can restore the Los Angeles she remembers from 15 years ago. “Bring back L.A., what it was 15 years ago when it was fun to go out. It’s so different now,” she lamented.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt is campaigning on fixing what he calls a 'broken' political system in the city.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Pratt, who announced his mayoral campaign on January 7, seeks to address what he describes as a “fundamentally broken” political system in Los Angeles. During the “They Let Us Burn” public demonstration, he emphasized the need for real action, stating, “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles.”

Article continues below advertisement

Pratt faces 13 challengers in the race, including incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. His campaign has stirred controversy, particularly after he filmed an advertisement outside the homes of his opponents. Bass criticized Pratt’s approach, suggesting he was mimicking former President Donald Trump’s tactics. “This is his best Trump impression,” she remarked. Despite the backlash, Pratt’s campaign appears to gain momentum, with increased financial support and endorsements from high-profile figures like former Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. Political commentator Meghan McCain predicts that Pratt could win the mayoral race.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star's campaign has sparked both support and criticism, including backlash from current mayor Karen Bass.

Article continues below advertisement

However, not everyone in Pratt’s circle supports his political ambitions. His sister, Stephanie Pratt, has openly condemned his candidacy, labeling him as “unqualified” and “inexperienced.” Kristin Cavallari, another reality star, weighed in on the situation, calling Spencer a “f------ genius” for entering the political arena. She also expressed concern about the qualifications needed for mayor.