Austin Butler Shocks Fans With Freshly Shaved Head, Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos

The Carrie Diaries alum famously dyed his mane when he portrayed Elvis Presley for Elvis, but what really caught people's attention was how he was unable to shake off his Presley voice even after wrapping the flick.

In an interview with ELLE Australia, he explained the accent almost became like muscle memory.

"I didn’t do anything else for two years [apart from working on Elvis], that’s such a large chunk of life. I’m not surprised that it clicks in," he spilled. "Because I’m a shy person, and when I know that there’s bits of Elvis that I’d have to click into in order to go out on stage and be in front of a ton of people, being surrounded by his name everywhere, there’s triggers. You spend so much time obsessing about one thing, and it really is like muscular habits, your mouth can change."