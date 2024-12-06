Austin Butler Shocks Fans With Freshly Shaved Head, Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos
Austin Butler has undergone yet another physical transformation for a movie role!
Over the past day or so, a few photos and videos popped up on social media showing the actor shaved his head for the upcoming thriller Caught Stealing.
In an upload by tourism company Xieltun, the Oscar nominee, 33, donned a white T-shirt and black shorts while barefoot in Tulum, Mexico, with director Darren Anofosky.
"📸✨We had the honor to host two great talents of cinema in Xieltun: actor Austin Butler and acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky," the company's Instagram captioned the post, which has been translated from Spanish. "🌿 Thank you for visiting us and being a part of this unique experience connecting with the nature and spirit of our sacred land!🌊."
"On their visit to the Sacred River, Austin and Darren discovered the magic of cenotes and the depth of our inner world. 🌟 The connection with Mother Earth and the balance between light and dark made this walk unforgettable," the captioned continued. "Thank you for sharing this moment with us!"
Some fangirls had a meltdown over Butler cutting off his luscious locks, with one person confessing on X, "I won't lie, I gasped and shrieked a little when I first saw it. I like it, just shocked me at first. Those that are being dramatic and mean about it need to get over it. It's just hair, it'll grow back lol!"
"I hate it but I won't be over dramatic lol," quipped another social media user, while a third penned, "Why would he do this to me…"
The Carrie Diaries alum famously dyed his mane when he portrayed Elvis Presley for Elvis, but what really caught people's attention was how he was unable to shake off his Presley voice even after wrapping the flick.
In an interview with ELLE Australia, he explained the accent almost became like muscle memory.
"I didn’t do anything else for two years [apart from working on Elvis], that’s such a large chunk of life. I’m not surprised that it clicks in," he spilled. "Because I’m a shy person, and when I know that there’s bits of Elvis that I’d have to click into in order to go out on stage and be in front of a ton of people, being surrounded by his name everywhere, there’s triggers. You spend so much time obsessing about one thing, and it really is like muscular habits, your mouth can change."
During a 2023 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Butler admitted he became "self-conscious" about the situation.
"I thought, ‘Am I being phony? Is this not my voice?’ Then I thought, ‘Oh I’d have to think consciously to not talk how I am right now.’ But my voice sounds different when I talk to my dog or when I talk to my dad or when I’m here right now," the star explained.