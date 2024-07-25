Cindy Crawford Hilariously Weighs in on Austin Butler's 'Never-Ending Elvis Accent': Watch
What accent?
On the Wednesday, July 24, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, 58, was asked what she thought about daughter Kaia Gerber’s boyfriend Austin Butler’s Elvis accent.
The supermodel played a game called Plead The Fifth, where she was required to answer some awkward questions or chose to not plead the fifth.
Andy Cohen asked: “Your daughter Kaia is famously dating Austin Butler. What was your take on his never-ending Elvis accent?”
“That's Austin to me,” Cindy replied about the actor’s famous voice change. “I didn't know that he was from Anaheim.”
Butler was bashed online for continuing his Elvis accent long after the 2022 movie was over, however, when Gerber and Butler began dating in December 2021 filming had wrapped.
“He's from Anaheim?” the show’s other guest, Colman Domingo, 54, said of the California city.
“Yeah, that's where he grew up. But he spent so long being Elvis that I think it just stuck. And so to me, that's just Austin. I didn't know him pre-Elvis, so that's just Austin to me,” Crawford shared.
“You guys, she did not Plead The Fifth,” the host concluded.
Elsewhere in the game, Crawford was asked to name a designer she would never work with again.
Fearful the questions would get more “nasty,” Crawford gave the name of a random swimwear designer from Greece.
Cohen then queried the star on her least favorite George Clooney movie, as she and the Ocean’s 11 alum are close friends and Clooney is her husband’s business partner.
Crawford then said she wasn’t the biggest fan of The Facts Of Life.
As for Gerber and Butler, the two will approach three years together at the end of 2024. Though they have largely kept their relationship from the spotlight, an insider previously gave insight into their romance.
"They’re very much in love. He’s always at her place, and she’s always at his place, so they figured why not just live together," the source revealed.
"It sounds cheesy, but their relationship is the real deal," they dished. "After two weeks of dating, Kaia told him that she loves him, and now she’s asked him to move into her Los Angeles home!"
Despite their 10-year age difference, the couple have made their relationship work.
Additionally, the insider spilled that Crawford and hubby Rande Gerber are on board with their daughter dating the heartthrob.
"Kaia feared they’d be worried about the 10-year age gap. But she knew her mom and dad would warm to Austin once they met him — and they did," the source noted. "Cindy and Rande have totally welcomed Austin into the family and approve of them living together."