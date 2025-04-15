'It Felt Wrong': Austin Nichols Says Kissing Mary-Kate Olsen in 'Holiday in the Sun' Movie Was 'Weird' Due to Their Age Difference
One Tree Hill star Austin Nichols reflected on working with Mary-Kate Olsen on their 2001 movie Holiday in the Sun and how he felt "too old" to kiss her.
“I was definitely nervous because Mary-Kate was 15, and I was, I think, 18 or 19 or maybe even 20. I don’t remember,” he said on the Sunday, April 13, episode of the “Drama Queens” podcast.
“It felt weird, and it felt wrong,” Nichols added.
The star, now 44, said he "looked very young" at the time because he was "real tall and skinny and nerdy," which is why viewers might not have noticed a big age gap between them.
“I don’t think you can tell there’s a big age difference, but from my brain, I was like, ‘She’s 15. This is weird,'” he stated.
In the flick, the fashion designer, now 38, and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, played teenagers who went off to Bahamas with their family for winter break. During their time at the resort, Nichols' character, Griffen Grayson, tried to win over Mary-Kate's Madison Stewart, while Ashley's Alex Stewart found love with Jordan Landers (Ben Easter), who worked at the Atlantis resort.
Easter, now 45, also previously spoke about being older than the twins.
“I was a little bit nervous because of my age. My manager was like, ‘I think they told the girls you were 16,'” he told E! News in 2021 before saying he told Ashley he was 22 years old.
“We hit it off right off the bat,” the actor stated. “They could see I was professional and I wasn’t some creep."
Megan Fox, who also appeared in the teen drama, shared what it was like working with the Olsen twins.
"I remember we filmed that in the Bahamas. I remember I used to have to go — because I lived in Florida — to the Bahamas on those tiny little sea planes. There's always a hurricane, as is the case in Florida. So it was always like a near death experience everyone time I had to fly in to film. And I remember the Olsen twins had the most amazing closet full of clothes. I was in awe of all the clothes and how fashionable there were back then. We were kids, and obviously they went on to become incredible fashion designers with The Row and their other companies. But I remember wishing I was tiny enough to wear all those clothes. I wasn't small enough," she shared.