Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Business ‘Is the Most Important Thing in Either of Their Lives’ After Leaving Hollywood
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have made it big in the global fashion market.
The twins starred as the same character Michelle Tanner on the beloved family sitcom Full House from the ages of six months to eight years before transforming their career and founding their elegantly chic fashion brand, The Row, in 2006.
"Mary-Kate and Ashley‘s success, and their seemingly-reclusive public profiles, are by-products of their compulsive work ethic and tenacity," industry source recently dished to a news publication. "Their business is the most important thing in either of their lives and the rise of The Row did not happen by accident or luck."
The Row was meant to be a project reflective of Mary-Kate and Ashley's bright talent and has received investments from top fashion and beauty houses like Chanel and L'Oreal, which represented a "huge vote of confidence" for the former actresses, the insider noted.
Mary-Kate and Ashley's brand truly means the world to them and doesn't involve any intentions of flashing their celebrity status, as they their designs feature logo-free finishes aligned with the twins desire to live a lowkey, private life.
As founders of The Row, the 38-year-old's have made it to "the top of the pyramid" in the fashion world after ditching Hollywood in the mid-2000s to focus on their company and leave their child stardom in the past.
"They are true workaholics and that shared trait has put them [there], especially when it comes to actors who leave the entertainment industry for the business world," the confidante continued.
While Mary-Kate and Ashley may "have had ups and downs in their personal lives over the years," their brand has always been a positive, the source noted.
"They managed to stay unified about growing their company and keeping a truly relentless focus on the product. They have a company worth billions, but aren’t selling anytime soon and they’re totally focused on expanding things even more," the insider added. "A lot of celebrities come and go in the fashion business but M-K and Ashley are staying put and they see The Row as their life’s work."
Ashley previously opened up personally about how The Row came to life, revealing how it all started with a desire to wear the perfect white T-shirt and not being able to find one for her closet in real life.
During an interview with i-D, Ashley explained: "We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us. It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?"
"Can it sit in a store with no name and will it sell? Will people want to buy it if the products are right?" she recalled asking herself.
