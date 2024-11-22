Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Business ‘Is the Most Important Thing in Either of Their Lives’ After Leaving Hollywood

"Mary-Kate and Ashley‘s success, and their seemingly-reclusive public profiles, are by-products of their compulsive work ethic and tenacity," industry source recently dished to a news publication. "Their business is the most important thing in either of their lives and the rise of The Row did not happen by accident or luck."

The Row was meant to be a project reflective of Mary-Kate and Ashley's bright talent and has received investments from top fashion and beauty houses like Chanel and L'Oreal, which represented a "huge vote of confidence" for the former actresses, the insider noted.