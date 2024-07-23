She 'Had Been Sick': New Details Emerge After '16 & Pregnant' Star Autumn Crittendon Tragically Dies at 27
Autumn Crittendon tragically died at 27 years old, and now, many details regarding her untimely passing have been revealed.
According to TMZ, a source close to Crittendon revealed that she was “found unresponsive in her bedroom” on July 20 by her mother and stepfather. This was reportedly after a friend had notified her parents they thought something was wrong.
Once she was found, the paramedics were called – but it was too late.
While the family is uncertain as to what caused Crittendon to become unresponsive, the insider shared that Crittendon “had been sick,” “complained of “heartburn” and wanted to see a physician recently. They also noted that she was diabetic, had kidney issues and “problems with her blood pressure.”
Even with all of this information, there is still no official cause of death for Crittendon to date. The report denotes that the Henrico County Police Department has classified Crittendon’s death as a “death investigation” and they are working in tandem with the medical examiner to get to the root of why she passed away.
- '16 & Pregnant' Star Jordan Cashmyer's Family Reveals 'Addiction' Led To Reality Star's Passing, Requests Financial Help For Funeral Costs
- Who Was Jordan Cashmyer? Everything We Know About The Late '16 & Pregnant' Star
- Late '16 & Pregnant' Star Jordan Cashmyer's Ex Derek Taylor Leaves Fans Shocked With 'Heartless' & 'Cold' Comments About Baby Mama's Sudden Death
When the initial news broke of Crittendon’s passing, it was revealed that her sister had made some Facebook posts regarding Crittendon’s death.
One post in particular – which has since been deleted – was interesting, as it called out a man in Crittendon’s life.
“YOU robbed my babies of their mother,” the Facebook post read. “YOU robbed my mother of her baby. YOU caused a mother and father to bury their youngest child. YOU robbed my child of his other mother. YOU robbed me of my only f------- friend.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from Crittendon, there have been four other untimely deaths in the 16 & Pregnant world – Derek Underwood, the father of Farrah Abraham’s daughter Sophia, Valerie Fairman, Jordan Cashmyer and Sean Garinger.
On July 22, news also broke about Garinger and his exact cause of death, which was a “blunt force injury to the head,” as it was “fractured in multiple places.” This was after an ATV accident that his mother was a witness to.
As it took five months for Garinger's cause of death to be reported, it is safe to say it will likely be some time before Crittendon’s official cause of death is known.