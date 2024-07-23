Autumn Crittendon tragically died at 27 years old, and now, many details regarding her untimely passing have been revealed.

Once she was found, the paramedics were called – but it was too late.

According to TMZ , a source close to Crittendon revealed that she was “found unresponsive in her bedroom” on July 20 by her mother and stepfather. This was reportedly after a friend had notified her parents they thought something was wrong.

While the family is uncertain as to what caused Crittendon to become unresponsive, the insider shared that Crittendon “had been sick,” “complained of “heartburn” and wanted to see a physician recently. They also noted that she was diabetic, had kidney issues and “problems with her blood pressure.”

Even with all of this information, there is still no official cause of death for Crittendon to date. The report denotes that the Henrico County Police Department has classified Crittendon’s death as a “death investigation” and they are working in tandem with the medical examiner to get to the root of why she passed away.