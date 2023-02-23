Down In The Dumps: Avril Lavigne's Ex Mod Sun Looks Glum In First Sighting Since Being Dumped By Rockstar
Avril Lavigne’s ex fiancé Mod Sun was spotted in Seattle for the first time since his split from the pop punk princess.
On Wednesday, February 22, the musician stepped out in a bright multi-colored tracksuit, black high top sneakers, circular black shades and a big fluffy white hat. The 35-year-old seemed to be grabbing his daily Starbucks and taking time to get out amid his recent breakup.
While the rapper is continuing his tour, on Sunday, the “Sk8er Boi” singer was caught grabbing dinner with Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga. The pair was seen at Nobu Malibu, a popular restaurant celebrities dine at.
The two reportedly shared a hug and left in the same car from the eatery. Lavigne wore platform black lace up boots, a black skirt and a red bag, while Tyga wore jeans, a jean jacket and a bucket hat.
A source close to Mod Sun implied that the multi-instrumentalist was blindsided by the Canadian songwriter when she called off their engagement.
The rep dished that the couple was “together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, So, if anything has changed, that's news to him.”
Although Mod Sun’s source claimed he was shocked by the split, an additional source said, “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months.”
“Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split," another source insisted.
In an interview prior to the split, the God Save The Teen artist gushed about his relationship with Lavigne, “I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you.”
“I have found that person. I'm with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person,” he added.
The Minnesota native continued, “When you find someone that you want to go through life with, they become that protection for you.”
“When you realize that success can be defined in growing old and creating a family and passing on these traits that you have and teaching someone that you brought into this world,” Mod spilled about his future plans with the 2000’s star.
Lavigne had even changed Mod Sun's entire outlook on life. “This is the first time in my life that I've started to think about defining success in that way. I want to grow old. I want to be a dad and then I want to be a grandpa," he said.
The couple got engaged last year in March after he proposed to Lavigne on the Seine river in Paris. “It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for,” said Lavigne at the time.
Dail Mail previously reported on Mod's outing.