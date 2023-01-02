Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React
Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad!
On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023.
"To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!" Jenner gushed in a caption of a video of the mother-of-his-child smiling at him during an ultrasound.
Tons of well-wishers flooded the comments section, with the Princes of Malibu star's mother, Linda Thompson, writing, "So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it’s been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!"
Even Jenner's former flame Avril Lavigne, whom he dated from 2010 until 2012, sweetly penned, "congratulations !!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏."
"Couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️," costar Heidi Montag wrote, while Mario Lopez added, "Congrats bro!!! Awesome :)."
The reality star and the professional surfer made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022 — after Jenner shared a sweet photo of his love paired with the tune "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder.
"We kept our relationship pretty private at the beginning," Blaco said her their romance in a recent interview. "But we're both just so in love and it just happened naturally to share the fun things that we do and this exciting time in our life together."