OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Brody Jenner
OK LogoBABIES

Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React

brody
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 2 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad!

On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
brody
Source: mega

"To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!" Jenner gushed in a caption of a video of the mother-of-his-child smiling at him during an ultrasound.

CAST OF 'THE HILLS' PARTY WITH PARIS JACKSON & EMILE HIRSCH AT CAROLINE D'AMORE'S PIZZA GIRL RELAUNCH BASH IN L.A. — PHOTOS

Article continues below advertisement

Tons of well-wishers flooded the comments section, with the Princes of Malibu star's mother, Linda Thompson, writing, "So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it’s been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much… Love all three of you so much!"

Even Jenner's former flame Avril Lavigne, whom he dated from 2010 until 2012, sweetly penned, "congratulations !!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏."

brody
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"Couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️," costar Heidi Montag wrote, while Mario Lopez added, "Congrats bro!!! Awesome :)."

'THE HILLS' STAR AUDRINA PATRIDGE FLAUNTS BEACH BOD WHILE HANGING OUT WITH DAUGHTER IN HAWAII — PHOTOS

brody jenner x the summer club
Source: Courtesy of The Summer Club
Article continues below advertisement

The reality star and the professional surfer made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022 — after Jenner shared a sweet photo of his love paired with the tune "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder.

"We kept our relationship pretty private at the beginning," Blaco said her their romance in a recent interview. "But we're both just so in love and it just happened naturally to share the fun things that we do and this exciting time in our life together."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

E! News conducted the interview with Blanco.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.