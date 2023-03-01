Moving On? Avril Lavigne Spotted At Same Fashion Show As Rumored Flame Tyga After Calling Off Engagement To Mod Sun

Is something more happening between Avril Lavigne and Tyga? After the singer and Mod Sun called off their engagement a few weeks ago, the former was seen during Paris Fashion Week at the same show as rumored flame Tyga.

On Wednesday, March 1, the "Complicated" songstress, 38, rocked a black coat, thigh high boots and a T-shirt dress with the message, “I’m not doing s*** today."

Meanwhile, the rapper, 33, who wore a leather biker jacket, blue jeans and a black shirt, arrived shortly after Lavigne.