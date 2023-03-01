Moving On? Avril Lavigne Spotted At Same Fashion Show As Rumored Flame Tyga After Calling Off Engagement To Mod Sun
Is something more happening between Avril Lavigne and Tyga? After the singer and Mod Sun called off their engagement a few weeks ago, the former was seen during Paris Fashion Week at the same show as rumored flame Tyga.
On Wednesday, March 1, the "Complicated" songstress, 38, rocked a black coat, thigh high boots and a T-shirt dress with the message, “I’m not doing s*** today."
Meanwhile, the rapper, 33, who wore a leather biker jacket, blue jeans and a black shirt, arrived shortly after Lavigne.
As OK! previously reported, the rocker was seen hugging Tyga after they dined at Nobu Malibu. However, a source declined that Lavigne cheated on the Minnesota native.
"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," an insider revealed.
"Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split," another source added.
One day prior, Mod Sun spoke out about how he has been holding up since the news went viral.
"In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage," the singer, 35, posted a photo of himself via Instagram on Tuesday, February 28.
Of course, people took to the comments section to comfort the musical artist.
One person wrote, "Hang in there homie! Every single thing happens for a reason. See you Saturday in Minneapolis 🤙🤙🤙," while another said, "We’re all here for you my friend! Just like your music will always be there for us!"
A third person said, "you're loved now, & always. so proud of how far you've come, and i can't wait to see how far you'll go. see you in new york 💙 love u !!!"
