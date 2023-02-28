Mod Sun Reveals His 'Entire Life Completely Changed' In 1 Week After Sudden Split From Avril Lavigne: 'I'll Keep My Head Up'

Of course, it seems like the Minnesota native — real name: Derek Ryan Smith — is hinting at being blindsided by the rocker's decision to part ways. People then seemed to comfort him in the comments section, sending him positive messages.

One person wrote, "Hang in there homie! Every single thing happens for a reason. See you Saturday in Minneapolis 🤙🤙🤙," while another said, "We’re all here for you my friend! Just like your music will always be there for us!"