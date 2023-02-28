Mod Sun Reveals His 'Entire Life Completely Changed' In 1 Week After Sudden Split From Avril Lavigne: 'I'll Keep My Head Up'
Mod Sun is trying to remain optimistic after his engagement to Avril Lavigne was called off a few weeks ago.
"In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage," the singer, 35, posted a photo of himself via Instagram on Tuesday, February 28.
Of course, it seems like the Minnesota native — real name: Derek Ryan Smith — is hinting at being blindsided by the rocker's decision to part ways. People then seemed to comfort him in the comments section, sending him positive messages.
One person wrote, "Hang in there homie! Every single thing happens for a reason. See you Saturday in Minneapolis 🤙🤙🤙," while another said, "We’re all here for you my friend! Just like your music will always be there for us!"
A third person said, "you're loved now, & always. so proud of how far you've come, and i can't wait to see how far you'll go. see you in new york 💙 love u !!!"
As OK! previously reported, the "Complicated" songstress, 38, was spotted out with Tyga at Nobu Malibu shortly after it was revealed Lavigne and Mod Sun split.
However, an insider stated no cheating was involved.
"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," an insider revealed.
"Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split," another source added.
The former flames, who got engaged in April 2022, were last seen at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles.
Mod Sun's rep was unaware of the sticky situation, saying the duo were “together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, So, if anything has changed, that's news to him.”
Mod Sun previously gushed about working with Lavigne in the studio — one of the many things they connected over.
“We linked up through just talking about music,” he told Metro in February 2021. “It’s hard to even say because it’s f****** Avril Lavigne but she was like, ‘I really like your song, I really like your music,’ and she was like, ‘Send me some other stuff that you’re working on.’”