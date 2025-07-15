Azealia Banks Exposes Conor McGregor's 'Unsolicited Nudes' on His Birthday: Shocking Revelations
Azealia Banks didn't hold back on Conor McGregor's 37th birthday, accusing the MMA star of sending her "unsolicited" explicit photos along with some bombshell receipts.
"Me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016. LOL," the "Luxury" singer claimed via X on Monday.
"I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle," she added.
Banks didn't stop there, criticizing McGregor's masculinity. "Funny how big of closet [MAGA] bait that was … Men are so homo and obsessed with d--- it's not even funny," she said.
In a since-deleted post, Banks shared two nude photos purportedly of McGregor, alongside messages from him stating, "Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught," and "lifting weights."
"How you gonna send a b---- [some] crooked d— pics then threaten her not to tell," Banks wrote in her caption, tagging the UFC fighter and demanding, "Do you know who the f--- I am?"
Continuing her tirade, Banks said, "How are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d--- then threaten me not to tell??? Honey … ain't u trying to be the president of Ireland? What is it giving fam? Use some f------- sunscreen d---."
Meanwhile, McGregor is engaged to Dee Devlin, his partner since 2008. The couple shares four children: Conor Jr., 8, Croía, 6, Rían, 4, and Mack, 1. Devlin has supported McGregor through various challenges, including a sexual assault lawsuit in 2023.
Devlin fiercely defended McGregor, telling her future husband's rape accuser Nikita Hand that "my sons will be warned women like you exist in the world" while speaking out in support of McGregor.
She continued: "Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman's man with a family and child on the way."
Over the weekend, McGregor attracted attention after being seen kissing a mystery woman in Florida. However, Devlin seemed unfazed, posting a birthday tribute for him on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to the person who always keeps Dee entertained and makes her smile," she captioned photos of herself and McGregor.