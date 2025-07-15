Azealia Banks Exposes Conor McGregor's 'Unsolicited Nudes' on His Birthday: Shocking Revelations

Azealia Banks didn't hold back on Conor McGregor's 37th birthday, accusing the MMA star of sending her "unsolicited" explicit photos along with some bombshell receipts.

"Me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016. LOL," the "Luxury" singer claimed via X on Monday.

"I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle," she added.