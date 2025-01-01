Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin's Relationship Timeline: From Instant Attraction to Shocking Rape Case and More
2008: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin Met
In 2008, Conor McGregor met Dee Devlin out in Dublin where she was working. It marked their first meeting despite growing up in nearby towns — Devlin in Walkinstown and McGregor in Crumlin — and being in the same circle of friends.
"I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub," the mixed martial artist told VIP Magazine. "I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls."
Meanwhile, Devlin said she felt an instant attraction toward "very funny" McGregor, adding, "He always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh. He was already training when I met him, so I really admired his dedication to that, too."
May 2015: Conor McGregor Shared How Important Dee Devlin Is in His Life and Career
After debuting in the MMA scene in the early 2010s, the 36-year-old former UFC champion said Devlin played an important role in his life.
"My girlfriend has been there since the start. She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't be where I am today," said McGregor.
He added, "My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing. I only had a dream that I was telling her. For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she's ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going. We've been together a long time. She's been through it all with me."
March 2017: Conor McGregor Paid Tribute to Then-Pregnant Dee Devlin
In a post on Instagram, the Road House actor shared a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to his mother, Margaret, and Devlin, who was pregnant with their first child.
"Two bosses. I love you both. Put the feet up, Ive got you for life," he wrote in the caption.
May 2017: They Welcomed Their First Child
On May 8, 2017, they welcomed their first child, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., at Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin.
Reacting to their milestone as a couple, the star said, "The birth of my son could not have came at a better time for me. I had won the second world title, I was a two-weight world champion. Exactly what I did, is what I set out to do."
He also revealed on The Late Late Show that Conor Jr.'s birth made him softer.
January 2019: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin's Second Child Arrived
Nearly two years after Conor and Dee became first-time parents, their second child, Croía, was born.
August 2020: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin Got Engaged
In an August 2020 Instagram update, Conor uploaded a selfie, showing Dee's square engagement ring.
"What a birthday, my future wife," he captioned the photo.
While they have yet to hold a ceremony, Conor previously revealed the wedding "is going to be extravagant, that's for d--- sure."
He told Extra, "We are gonna have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best. We have got to find the location; it's going to be Ireland, I'm gonna get married in the Emerald Isle, and then figure it out, so it's a big process. Let's see what happens, I'm ready for it all."
May 2021: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin's Third Child Was Born
In May 2021, Rian — Conor and Dee's third child — joined their growing family.
November 2023: Dee Devlin Gave Birth to Their Fourth Child
Conor and Dee's fourth baby, Mack, was born in November 2023.
Early November 2024: A Woman Accused Conor McGregor of Sexually Assaulting Her
On November 5, a high court learned the mixed martial arts fighter was accused of sexually assaulting a woman named Nikita Hand in 2018.
The lawsuit was initially filed in January 2021, but Conor's lawyers said the accuser was attempting extortion.
According to Nikita, she told Conor "no" when he kissed her during the 2018 incident in question. However, Conor dismissed her claims, describing they had an "enthusiastic and athletic" s-- and that she never told him to stop.
November 27, 2024: Dee Devlin Slammed Conor McGregor's Rape Accuser
On November 22, a jury reached its verdict and found Conor liable of raping the victim. They ordered him to pay the woman around $250,000 in damages.
"I would like to start off by saying I'm overwhelmed and touched by the support I have received from everybody," Nikita said after the ruling. "Lastly I want to thank my daughter Freya, who I'm most grateful for. She has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare, to keep on pushing forward for justice. … I want to show Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is and justice will be served."
A few days later, Conor's fiancée issued a lengthy Instagram statement in which she called out the accuser while defending her partner.
Dee wrote, "Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman's man with a family and child on the way. This woman claims to know me, yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to my man? Really?"
She claimed Nikita was the one to sexually assault her fiancé, adding everyone was "trying to get away" from the accuser.
As for Conor's infidelity, the mom-of-four said, "Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever."
Meanwhile, Conor announced they plan to appeal the jury's ruling.