Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin's Relationship Timeline: From Instant Attraction to Shocking Rape Case and More

In 2008, Conor McGregor met Dee Devlin out in Dublin where she was working. It marked their first meeting despite growing up in nearby towns — Devlin in Walkinstown and McGregor in Crumlin — and being in the same circle of friends.

"I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub," the mixed martial artist told VIP Magazine. "I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls."

Meanwhile, Devlin said she felt an instant attraction toward "very funny" McGregor, adding, "He always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh. He was already training when I met him, so I really admired his dedication to that, too."