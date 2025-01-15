Conor McGregor Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in VIP Bathroom During 2023 NBA Finals

The complaint alleges that McGregor "intentionally engaged in unlawful sexual contact" without the woman's "consent or permission."

After the Nuggets-Heat game, the lawsuit alleges McGregor and the woman were talking in the Courtside Club inside Kaseya Center.

At one point, an acquaintance of the woman said she and the plaintiff were leaving when a member of McGregor's team allegedly told the woman that the athlete told them to get her, going on to grab the woman by the wrist.

The woman alleges that she asked to be let go and was told, "No, Conor will kill me if I lose you."

Doe's lawsuit claimed McGregor grabbed the woman's hand or wrist in front of the men's restroom and led her into the restroom alongside the acquaintance.

The woman was then allegedly led into a stall, where the lawsuit alleges Kaseya Center security and/or staff would not allow the acquaintance to follow.

According to the suit, this is when McGregor allegedly assaulted the woman inside the stall.