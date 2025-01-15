Conor McGregor Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in VIP Bathroom During 2023 NBA Finals
A woman who accused Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her after an NBA Finals game in 2023 has filed a lawsuit against the controversial former UFC star.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, January 14, also alleges that the staff and security of the Kaseya Center, the home arena of the Miami Heat, committed gross negligence in relation to the alleged incident.
The woman, who is identified as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit, is described as a 49-year-old Miami-Dade County resident who works as a vice president on Wall Street at a "high-profile financial institution." She claimed that the former MMA fighter sexually assaulted her in a bathroom in the sports arena after Game 4 of the Heat's NBA Finals series against the Denver Nuggets on June 9, 2023.
Doe previously filed a criminal sexual assault allegation against McGregor. The incident report was filed with the city of Miami's police department on June 11, 2023, less than 48 hours after the alleged sexual assault happened.
The Florida State Attorney's Office declined to go forward with charges in the alleged assault in October 2023.
The complaint alleges that McGregor "intentionally engaged in unlawful sexual contact" without the woman's "consent or permission."
After the Nuggets-Heat game, the lawsuit alleges McGregor and the woman were talking in the Courtside Club inside Kaseya Center.
At one point, an acquaintance of the woman said she and the plaintiff were leaving when a member of McGregor's team allegedly told the woman that the athlete told them to get her, going on to grab the woman by the wrist.
The woman alleges that she asked to be let go and was told, "No, Conor will kill me if I lose you."
Doe's lawsuit claimed McGregor grabbed the woman's hand or wrist in front of the men's restroom and led her into the restroom alongside the acquaintance.
The woman was then allegedly led into a stall, where the lawsuit alleges Kaseya Center security and/or staff would not allow the acquaintance to follow.
According to the suit, this is when McGregor allegedly assaulted the woman inside the stall.
The lawsuit seeks medical treatment costs, compensatory damages and other relief from the Miami Heat and McGregor.
Doe's attorney, Jim Dunn, claimed his client is pursuing the civil case to "raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault."
"My client has thought long and hard about the decision to pursue this civil case and is fearful of the effect it may have on her job on Wall Street," Dunn said. "Nonetheless, her main goal in filing this suit is to raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault."
McGregor's attorney, Barbara Llanes, released a statement, claiming, "After a thorough investigation at the time, the State's Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue. Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed."
According to ESPN, a spokesperson for the Heat said the organization does not comment on legal proceedings.