'Bachelorette' Star Ali Fedotowsky Slams Jake Gyllenhaal For Making Her 'Cry' During Red Carpet Interview

ali jake g pp
By:

Mar. 30 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Jake Gyllenhaal lived up to his bad boy reputation!

On the Wednesday, March 29, episode of the "Women On Top" podcast, the former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky was asked about the worst celebrity encounter she's had as a red carpet correspondent

"Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, I'm going to Taylor Swift you right now," the reality TV personality responded, referring to the many scathing songs the pop star released about her former flame, allegedly including her hit "All Too Well."

"Jake Gyllenhaal shows up for the red carpet — my first red carpet for E! News — I'm like 'I'm gonna kill it. I’m gonna be so good.' I practiced. I rehearsed my questions. I was so ready to go," she recalled.

jakeg
"He walks up, I'm shaking in my heels — which, I'm horrible in heels — and I say to him, 'Hi, Jake who’d you bring tonight?' Like, for a date, like, who's your date tonight?" the season 6 Bachelorette continued.

"He goes, 'bye bye,' and walked away from me," Fedotowsky remembered of the A-list actor.

She alleged that the "Brokeback Mountain" actor treated the other media correspondents with the same attitude, though she admitted that she "started crying" after the interaction.

The mom-of-two recounted "how easy it is to be nice" in the "countless" interviews she's done.

ali f
The Massachusetts native divulged that being an E! News red carpet corresponded was the "least favorite job [she] ever had." Although, Fedotowsky also reminisced on some of her favorite interviews she had.

The 38-year-old gushed that Tom Hanks was the "nicest guy ever," and added that Kris Jenner was "the kindest, nicest human being," who she claimed, "is so smart."

"All the Kardashians, Kim [Kardashian], they're so kind. Reality stars, in general, are so nice," she continued.

Fedotowsky may not have loved her reporting job, but it did give her the opportunity to meet her husband, Kevin Manno.

The pair met while on 1st Look in 2013. The blonde beauty hosted the NBC show in which Manno was a correspondent for. Four years later, the couple got hitched. They share kids Molly, 6, and Riley, 4.

