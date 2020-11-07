Every season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is filled with ups and downs. From leading men or women finding out that their contestants aren’t there for the right reasons to calling it quits with someone they really cared about, the reality show is a roller coaster of emotions, to say the least.

However, Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette — which premiered on October 13 — was one for the books. The blonde beauty, 39, made history as the oldest Bachelorette and was so serious about finding her other half that she didn’t put up with any nonsense.

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM

In fact, after Brandon Goss couldn’t come up with a reason as to why he was happy Crawley was the leading lady, she sent him packing. After Zach Johnson seemingly got nervous about kissing the hairstylist, she got a weird feeling and decided they were not meant to be.

Some people even came at Crawley for being unfair to the guys and not appreciating her attitude. “I think anybody who’s been on the show … [knows that] it is hard,” DeAnna Pappas told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti during their “Almost Famous” podcast about her pal. “She’s just been put through the wringer and the things that people are saying about her and about her life and stuff online can just be really hurtful.”

“I just feel bad for her because, I feel like in a period of time where this should be really joyful for her and this should be a really great experience and probably one of the most exciting things that she will go through, it has not been that for her,” she added.

6 *CRINGEWORTHY* MOMENTS FROM CLARE CRAWLEY‘S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

Fortunately, Crawley blazed her own trail and followed her heart. After rumors swirled that Crawley quit the show or was forced out, viewers finally got to see the real story unfold during the Thursday, November 5, episode of the ABC series.

But this isn’t the only time that the star of the show has wanted to leave the series altogether. Scroll through the gallery below to find out who else wanted to give up on finding love.