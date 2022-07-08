Summer Fling'Bachelorette' Hunk Tyler Cameron Rumored To Be Dating Paige Lorenze, The Model Who Accused Ex Armie Hammer Of Abuse
Don't expect to see Tyler Cameron wash up on the beach during the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise! According to an insider, the reality star, 29, has started seeing fellow model Paige Lorenze, 24.
The pair have been linked since at least June, and onlookers caught them hanging out in Montauk over the Fourth of July weekend.
"They’re spending time together whenever they can," a source dished to Page Six. "It’s not a full-blown, serious relationship because they’re often in different cities, but they’re having fun with it." A second insider clarified the two are legitimately getting to know each other and "not just hooking up."
Neither of the genetically blessed pair have commented on the speculation.
Cameron has quite the history when it comes to romancing famous faces: in 2019, after Hannah Brown let him go on The Bachelorette finale, she dumped her untrustworthy fiancé and tried to rekindle things with the model, but things fizzled quickly, in part because of his growing flirtations with Gigi Hadid, 27.
The former football player and Hadid eventually called it quits after just a few months, and when the pandemic struck, Cameron, Brown and a few other friends quarantined together. During that time they hashed out their issues but kept things platonic.
The Florida native then fell in "love" with model Camila Kendra and even referred to her as his "soulmate" during a televised interview, but shortly after his declaration, they cut ties.
"Things were going well until they weren’t," a source said of their eight-month relationship. "Friends were surprised things ended so quickly."
Lorenze has spurred quite a few headlines herself: she dated country singer Morgan Wallen, 29, for almost a year, and beforehand, she had a relationship with disgraced movie star Armie Hammer, 35, whom she's accused of physical abuse.
Around the same time that multiple women exposed the actor for his cannibalism fetish and tendencies, Lorenze revealed he would leave her body in bruises. She also alleged he used a knife to carve his initial into her skin, though Hammer has denied her claims.