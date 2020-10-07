Hannah Brown Shares What *Really* Happened Between Her And Ex Tyler Cameron

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and ex Tyler Cameron quarantined together in March, and now the pair revealed what really occurred between the two of them.

“People think we were hooking up the whole time. Never kissed,” the 26-year-old said in her YouTube video called “What Really Happened?,” which premiered on Tuesday, October 6.

“We went from a dating show where it didn’t work out, then not talking to each other, trauma happens, we hang out, to living together,” the model, 27, said. “Twelve times more the amount of time in that house together for those 18 days than we did on the show.”

During Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Cameron was the runner-up and almost proposed to the former beauty queen. However, the Alabama native ended up choosing Jed Wyatt, but they called it quits after she learned he had a girlfriend back home.

Cameron and Brown reconnected right before the pandemic wreaked havoc on the United States and leaned on each other while they both were going through a tough time. Cameron’s mom, Andrea Cameron, died of a brain aneurysm in March, while Brown’s younger brother, Parker Brown, overdosed during that same time period.

In order to get away from reality, Brown fled to Florida, where Cameron was quarantining with his pals. “We were kind of leaning on each other at this point,” the New York transplant said. “We were both going through things so we were kind of each other’s support system all of a sudden. You of course have your family there but it’s always nice to have someone outside to lean on as well.”



Simultaneously experiencing hardship, the two got to know each other in a “different way,” the blonde beauty explained. However, she added, “I think there was also like a problem in that a little bit. We were like together in trauma.”

“You were able to bring light to a very dark time. It was needed,” the handsome hunk admitted.

Later on, Brown ended up leaving the Sunshine State and met up with someone from her hometown, who gave her a ride to her family’s home in Alabama, which caused tension between her and Cameron.

“By that time I was so — like I wasn’t very nice that day. You were definitely not nice that day,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said.

The two didn’t speak for some period of time, but now they are just “trying to be cool being friends.”

“Everything we’ve been through, all the stuff we’ve done, we care about each other, we’re there for each other,” Cameron said. “I’m super stoked where we’re at right now. We’re able to sit here and have fun with each other. This has been the best conversation we’ve had.”

“There’s no pressure,” Brown added. “It feels like it’s more our own terms. I think it’s been good.”