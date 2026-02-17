'Back to the Future' Alum Christopher Lloyd, 87, Cozies Up to 'Sweetest Love' Lisa Loiacono, 55, in PDA-Packed Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Lloyd didn't need to wind back the clock for his latest Instagram photo. The Back to the Future star, 87, celebrated Valentine's Day with his fifth wife, Lisa Loiacono, 55, over the weekend, sharing a loved-up tribute to her.

Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Lloyd and Wife Lisa Loiacono Married in 2016

Source: @mrchristopherlloyd/Instagram 'My Valentine,' Christopher Lloyd captioned his snapshot of himself cuddling with his wife.

"It’s the sweetest love. My Valentine❤️," Lloyd captioned the photo. The snapshot showed the actor hugging Loiacono — whom he married in November 2016 — as they smiled in the sunshine. Loiacono donned jeans, cheetah-print boots, sunglasses and a vintage black rocker tee while Lloyd matched her in dark denim pants and a black jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor and the Real Estate Broker Met in 2012

Source: @mrchristopherlloyd/Instagram Christopher Lloyd and Lisa Loiacono tied the knot in 2016.

In December 2025, the Taxi alum posted a cute snap of the two getting ready for Christmas Eve. "🎄❤️," Lloyd simply wrote alongside a photo of him and Loiacono wearing their holiday best as their dog sat beneath them. Lloyd and Loiacono crossed paths back in 2012 when she was working as his real estate agent. At the time, he and his ex-wife Jane Walker Wood were selling their Montecito, Calif., house. In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, the couple couldn't help but gush over each other.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mrchristopherlloyd/Instagram Lisa Loiacono met the 'Back to the Future' star when he was still with his fourth wife, Jane Walker Wood.

Loiacono noted how they're still friends with Wood, even quarantining together during COVID-19. “I hike with your ex-wife every morning,” Loiacono said. “Funny how life turns out,” he joked back, adding that fifth time's the charm for him when it comes to marriage. "Five is the last,” he said. “Number five is sitting right here!” she quipped. The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest actor and Loiacono have made a few rare appearances on red carpets together since they tied the knot.

Christopher Lloyd and Lisa Loiacono Have Stepped Out Together on More Than One Occasion

Source: @mrchristopherlloyd/Instagram Christopher Lloyd and Lisa Loiacono have attended several red carpets together.