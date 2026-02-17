'Back to the Future' Alum Christopher Lloyd, 87, Cozies Up to 'Sweetest Love' Lisa Loiacono, 55, in PDA-Packed Photos
Feb. 17 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Christopher Lloyd didn't need to wind back the clock for his latest Instagram photo.
The Back to the Future star, 87, celebrated Valentine's Day with his fifth wife, Lisa Loiacono, 55, over the weekend, sharing a loved-up tribute to her.
Christopher Lloyd and Wife Lisa Loiacono Married in 2016
"It’s the sweetest love. My Valentine❤️," Lloyd captioned the photo.
The snapshot showed the actor hugging Loiacono — whom he married in November 2016 — as they smiled in the sunshine.
Loiacono donned jeans, cheetah-print boots, sunglasses and a vintage black rocker tee while Lloyd matched her in dark denim pants and a black jacket.
The Actor and the Real Estate Broker Met in 2012
In December 2025, the Taxi alum posted a cute snap of the two getting ready for Christmas Eve. "🎄❤️," Lloyd simply wrote alongside a photo of him and Loiacono wearing their holiday best as their dog sat beneath them.
Lloyd and Loiacono crossed paths back in 2012 when she was working as his real estate agent. At the time, he and his ex-wife Jane Walker Wood were selling their Montecito, Calif., house.
In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, the couple couldn't help but gush over each other.
Loiacono noted how they're still friends with Wood, even quarantining together during COVID-19. “I hike with your ex-wife every morning,” Loiacono said.
“Funny how life turns out,” he joked back, adding that fifth time's the charm for him when it comes to marriage. "Five is the last,” he said.
“Number five is sitting right here!” she quipped.
The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest actor and Loiacono have made a few rare appearances on red carpets together since they tied the knot.
Christopher Lloyd and Lisa Loiacono Have Stepped Out Together on More Than One Occasion
In August 2025, the pair stepped out together for the premiere of his action thriller Nobody 2. They also attended bashes for movies such as The Theory of Everything (2014) and Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (2023) together.
Loiacono is an accomplished real estate broker in Southern Calif., having sold homes to a few celebs and with her residences being featured in publications such as Architectural Digest and Town & Country.
“It's my job to really get a feel for a person, their lifestyle and needs, and open other possibilities that might not otherwise have been considered,” she once told Zillow.