Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Says 'Strong' Pop Star Is 'Oppressed' After DUI Arrest: 'I've Seen What She Struggles With'
March 12 2026, Published 7:08 a.m. ET
Britney Spears’s ex-husband Sam Asghari is speaking out after the pop star’s recent DUI arrest.
During a new episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Asghari opened up about Spears’ struggles and suggested the singer has long been mistreated by people around her — including the media. The model and actor separated from Spears in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage, though the pair had been together for several years before that.
“Coming from the country of Iran and seeing women being oppressed… she was also oppressed by many people who took advantage of her, and sort of had the same experience as women do in Iran,” he said while discussing recent turmoil in his home country.
Asghari noted that even though their marriage was short, his support for Spears hasn’t changed.
“As someone who's an advocate for women's rights and wants freedom of speech, and wants freedom for everybody, it was hard to believe and hard to see that someone in America was being oppressed,” he added.
“I've seen what she struggles with. Even though we were married for one year, we were together for seven years, so my respect for her always stands,” he shared. “I'm a strong believer that she needs her privacy, and everybody makes mistakes. If she made a mistake, I really think she's a strong woman, and she could come back from this.”
When asked whether he still keeps in touch with Spears, Asghari avoided giving a direct answer but made it clear he still wishes her well.
“I always celebrate the past. It's something that I like to celebrate. And when things get done with, I will always appreciate it for the rest of my life, and I wish her nothing but the best,” The Traitors star explained.
“I'm always going to respect her, and I'm always going to support her well-being, and I truly believe that she can recover from this,” he added.
Asghari’s comments come shortly after another interview with NewsNation on Thursday, March 5, where he initially tried to avoid questions about Spears’ legal trouble.
“I think everybody makes mistakes and everybody deserves privacy,” he said. “If we learn from history, we have to understand the press could hurt somebody recovering from a situation like this.”
Spears was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities also reported that an unknown substance was found with her.
According to reports, a dispatch call described a “black BMW sedan” swerving “in and out of lanes” and “speeding” through Ventura County on Wednesday evening.
“Can we send all units down towards this area please,” one officer instructed during the call, while another added the vehicle was a “2026 black BMW convertible.”
“Talking with the driver. Driver is out of the vehicle,” another officer said.
The “Womanizer” singer was taken into custody at approximately 9:28 p.m. local time. She was then transported to a hospital to have her blood alcohol content tested.
Her reading reportedly came back at .06, which is below California’s legal limit of .08.
Spears was later booked at 3:02 a.m. on Thursday morning and released around 6:00 a.m. According to reports, she was “crying a lot” during her interaction with officers.
The singer is currently scheduled to appear in court on May 4.