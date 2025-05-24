Things are heating up on Instagram!

Bad Bunny, 31, shared a steamy photo of his bulge in a new Insta post from Friday, May 23, where he could be seen standing in front of a mirror in nothing but his white Calvin Klein underwear.

The singer flexed the muscles from his tanned and toned body as he snapped the near-naked photo, which 34,000 fans went crazy over in his comments section.