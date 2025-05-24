Bad Bunny Shows Off His Bulge in Racy Underwear Selfie
Things are heating up on Instagram!
Bad Bunny, 31, shared a steamy photo of his bulge in a new Insta post from Friday, May 23, where he could be seen standing in front of a mirror in nothing but his white Calvin Klein underwear.
The singer flexed the muscles from his tanned and toned body as he snapped the near-naked photo, which 34,000 fans went crazy over in his comments section.
Bad Bunny Flaunts His Bulge in Underwear
“I’ll LEAVE MY HUSBAND,” declared one fan.
“I’m salivating, I NEED TO BE PUT DOWN,” another wrote.
“YOU HAVE NO BUSINESS POSTING PICTURES LIKE THIS WHEN WE CAN’T HAVE YOU IT’S NOT FAIR,” a third agreed.
Bad Bunny’s racy selfie wasn’t the only image he shared, either, as he gave a glimpse into his recent adventures by sharing a slew of new and old photos.
One photo showed two men holding a sign outside the University of Florida that read, “Who wants free Bad Bunny tickets?”
Another image captured the singer’s appearance at Madison Square Garden, where he enjoyed two cheeseburgers while sitting courtside.
The entertainer showed off his feet in one photo, with his peach-colored slides placed next to him, ready to be worn.
He also shared a series of selfies, one of which showed Bad Bunny holding his heart with his eyes closed, while another featured the famed artist as he tanned in a tanning bed.
Bad Bunny Hangs Out With Frank Ocean
Some photos showed the superstar in his younger years as well, but apart from his underwear selfie, the one image that caught the attention of fans was of Frank Ocean.
Though Frank Ocean hasn’t had an official music release since 2020, fans poured into Bad Bunny’s comments, wondering if a collaboration was to be expected from the two singers.
“FRANK OCEAN?!? Pardon meeeeeeee,” wrote one fan with mind-blown and heart emojis.
“Ummmm new music with Frank Ocean?!?” asked another.
Fans Claim Kendall Jenner 'Was Right' to Date Bad Bunny
Many other fans mentioned Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, stating they finally realized why she was interested in him.
“Ayy Kendall Jenner, yes I feel you friend,” wrote one fan.
“Kendall was right,” agreed another.
Bad Bunny and Jenner ended their relationship in December 2023 after romance rumors sparked in February of that same year.
OK! reported last year that the former couple tried to give dating another chance, with a source revealing the twosome were spending time traveling in Europe together.
Despite rekindling their relationship in 2024, Bad Bunny and Jenner didn’t last long. They were, however, spotted as they “bumped into each other” at the 2025 Met Gala.