Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are 'in a Great Place Right Now Since His Tour Is Over': They’re 'Committed' to Each Other
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are still going strong!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Puerto Rican rapper — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — briefly took a break from their relationship, but according to a source, "They're in a great place right now since his tour is over."
"They’ve been spending time traveling around Europe together," a source spilled of the happy couple.
Jenner and Bad Bunny recognized their chemistry was "undeniable," per the source, who also noted that they are "committed" to making their relationship work now that it's back on.
A second source dished the artist is "hard to resist" because he treats Jenner like she's the "center of his world."
"Kendall appreciates everything he does for her and how much he respects her," they noted.
As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds parted ways in December 2023 following several months of dating, but their initial breakup didn't come with any major drama. They allegedly reconnected on New Year's Eve and continued to occasionally see each other despite their split.
"It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out," an insider explained at the time. "They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again."
Part of what drew them together again were the rumors that the supermodel had allegedly rekindled her relationship with ex Devin Booker, after the brunette beauty was spotted at similar events with the basketball player earlier this year.
"Benny was not happy that Kendall was dating" and has "been wanting her back," another source revealed. "Kendall is happy. Benny is very charming and is always sweet to her."
However, a separate insider suggested that some of Jenner's closest friends don't think that their love is written in the stars.
"Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships."
The sources spoke with Us Weekly about Jenner and Bad Bunny's steamy relationship.