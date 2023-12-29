OK Magazine
Super Dad! Bam Margera's Cutest Moments With His Son in 9 Photos

bam margeras cutest moments with his son
Source: @bam__margera/INSTAGRAM
By:

Dec. 29 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Proud Father Bam Margera Celebrated Phoenix's Birthday

bam margera
Source: @bam__margera/INSTAGRAM

Bam Margera said his son, Phoenix Wolf, helped him to get sober.

Jacka-- alum Bam Margera has a close relationship with his son, Phoenix Wolf Margera, despite going through a lot of ups and downs over the years. In December 2022, he marked his child's birthday with a black-and-white selfie.

Father and Son Smiled Brightly

bam margera
Source: @bam__margera/INSTAGRAM

Bam Margera regained his rights to communicate with Phoenix again.

The father-and-son tandem showed their resemblance in a snap taken during an outing in November 2022.

They Visited the Happiest Place on Earth

bam margera
Source: @bam__margera/INSTAGRAM

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd decided on their son's name long before he was born.

Bam and Phoenix strengthen their bond by going out as often as they can. In May 2022, they visited Disneyland for the day.

"Don't wait to make your son a great man — make him a great boy," he captioned the post.

Aye, Aye, Captain!

bam margera
Source: @bam__margera/INSTAGRAM

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd wed in 2013 in Iceland.

Bam and his son transformed into cute pirates while at Disney World. Phoenix rocked his costume by completing his outfit with a pirate's hat and an eyepatch.

The Happy Family Went to Disneyland

bam margera
Source: @bam__margera/INSTAGRAM

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd met at the Phoenix Theater in California.

Before his marriage fell apart, Bam posed with his family for a photo op at the amusement park.

Bam Margera Praised His Family

bam margera
Source: @bam__margera/INSTAGRAM

Bam Margera was previously hospitalized after binging for four days.

In April 2022, the Margera family marked another outing as they enjoyed a day off together.

"In times of test, family is best," the stunt performer said.

They Reserved Some Playtime

bam margera
Source: @bam__margera/INSTAGRAM

Bam Margera's health declined more in 2018.

Amid his busy schedule, Bam always ensured he would still have time to hang out with his son. In March 2022, they smiled brightly while Phoenix Wolf prepared himself for the slide.

"Day in the park with #phoenixwolf. Bam's doing great, and spending quality time with #phoenixwolf, @nikkib124, and is laser-focused on his family, health and recovery," the caption read. "Thank you for all your positive reinforcement and unwavering support throughout this journey."

Like Father, Like Son

bam margera
Source: @bam__margera/INSTAGRAM

He was hospitalized in 2009 due to a suspected overdose.

Bam captured a quick black-and-white selfie and recorded his son's biggest smile.

Where's the Fish?

bam margera
Source: @bam__margera/INSTAGRAM

Bam Margera admitted himself to rehab in 2015.

Instead of driving for hours to go fishing, Bam made their bathroom an instant vacation spot to playfully catch toy fish with Phoenix.

As OK! previously reported, the reality star was granted monitored visitation to see his son after completing his recently sobriety milestone.

Bam is allowed to see Phoenix with a professional supervisor when he visits Southern California — where his ex lives with their son.

