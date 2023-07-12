OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bam Margera
OK LogoNEWS

Bam Margera Shades Estranged Wife for Not Allowing Him to See Their Son Despite 'Doing Really Well' With Sobriety

bam margera shades estranged not allowing see son doing well sobriety
Source: @bam__margera/instagram
By:

Jul. 12 2023, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

One of the driving forces behind Bam Margera's decision to get sober was so he could reunite with son Pheonix, but the MTV star revealed his estranged spouse, Nicole Boyd, is still not allowing him to see the 5-year-old tot even though Margera said he's "doing really well" with sobriety.

Article continues below advertisement
bam margera shades estranged not allowing see son doing well sobriety
Source: mega

"It's just hard. I could be hugging him in 10 minutes, but she ghosts my calls," the skateboarder, 43, told a reporter outside of a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, July 11. "It's been months and that's the only hard part about anything. She really wants to paint a picture of me being armed and dangerous."

"She wants to make it seem like I'm a loose cannon and press my buttons," he added.

Meanwhile, Boyd said she hasn't seen enough "consistency" from him yet, noting Margera has still been exhibiting "extremely scary" behavior.

Article continues below advertisement
bam margera shades estranged not allowing see son doing well sobriety
Source: @bam__margera/instagram

His lawyer noted Boyd has "allowed a couple of FaceTime" calls between Phoenix and the daredevil, but overall, "He just wants to see Phoenix. We've reached out, we've sent correspondence and we're not even getting responses at this point."

In addition, Margera complained that his ex refuses to retrieve the Christmas presents he bought for his son, which have been at his house since the holiday.

MORE ON:
Bam Margera
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

bam margera shades estranged not allowing see son doing well sobriety
Source: @bam__margera/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Margera also discussed his time in Lamar Odom's rehab facility, noting the retired athlete took a "different approach" with him when he checked in last month.

Instead of being "cooped up" in a treatment center, he had a brief stay there, as "Lamar Odom knows that that's not the way — to keep me locked up in a room."

"He needs sober people around him," emphasized his attorney. "So he's made sure to find sober people. Lamar is that."

"I need a sober coach to be around me, whether it's many of them or just one at a time," Margera said, noting that so far, staying clean has been "phenomenal."

Margera has been in an out of rehab for years, with his most recent stint occurring after he was hospitalized in early June on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

TMZ spoke to Margera.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.