Christmas Miracle: Bam Margera Granted Monitored Visitation With Son Phoenix, 5, After Sobriety Milestone

Source: @bam__margera/Instagram
By:

Dec. 6 2023

Things are looking up for Bam Margera.

After recently reaching an impressive 120day sobriety milestone, the reality star will soon be able to reunite with his and estranged wife Nikki Boyd’s son, Phoenix, who just so happens to be turning six this month.

Source: @bam__margera/Instagram

Bam Margera was granted monitored visitation with his son Phoenix, 5.

Margera has officially been granted monitored visitation with his only child after spending the past few months limited to FaceTime calls as their sole interaction, Boyd’s lawyer, David Glass, confirmed to a news publication

The former professional skateboarder isn’t wasting anymore time after regaining the small amount of rights back, as he has plans to see his son for Christmas while simultaneously celebrating the little guy’s December 23rd birthday.

Source: @bam__margera/Instagram

The reality star shares Phoenix with his estranged wife, Nikki Boyd.

Per the terms of the agreement, Margera is allowed to see Phoenix with a professional supervisor when he visits Southern California — where Boyd lives with their son.

While Glass said no specific date has been determined yet, Margera informed the news outlet he will most certainly take a trip to see Phoenix right around Christmas, noting he hasn’t seen his son in person for well over 200 days.

Source: @bam__margera/Instagram

Bam Margera plans to see his son for Christmas and the little guy's sixth birthday.

The 44-year-old’s schedule happens to work out well, as he explained he’ll be heading to Los Angeles for an event this month and wants to spend quality time with his son while he’s there — and deliver the $5,000 worth of presents he has been patiently waiting to give to Phoenix.

Margera is certain the visitation rights would not have been granted if it weren’t for his ongoing sobriety journey, noting the judge in his divorce case against Boyd has been monitoring his progress intensely.

The MTV alum has been fighting for the chance to see Phoenix for quite some time now.

Back in July, Margera expressed his frustration about the matter while speaking to a reporter outside of a Los Angeles courthouse, as OK! previously reported.

Source: @bam__margera/Instagram

Bam Margera hasn't seen his son in person in more than 200 days.

"It's just hard. I could be hugging him in 10 minutes, but she ghosts my calls. It's been months and that's the only hard part about anything. She really wants to paint a picture of me being armed and dangerous," the dad-of-one expressed. "She wants to make it seem like I'm a loose cannon and press my buttons."

Meanwhile, Boyd claimed her reasoning for holding back on allowing visitation was because she hadn't seen enough "consistency" in Margera's progress, as he'd still been exhibiting "extremely scary" behavior at the time.

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to Glass and Margera about the reality star being granted monitored visitation rights.

