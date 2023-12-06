Christmas Miracle: Bam Margera Granted Monitored Visitation With Son Phoenix, 5, After Sobriety Milestone
Things are looking up for Bam Margera.
After recently reaching an impressive 120day sobriety milestone, the reality star will soon be able to reunite with his and estranged wife Nikki Boyd’s son, Phoenix, who just so happens to be turning six this month.
Margera has officially been granted monitored visitation with his only child after spending the past few months limited to FaceTime calls as their sole interaction, Boyd’s lawyer, David Glass, confirmed to a news publication
The former professional skateboarder isn’t wasting anymore time after regaining the small amount of rights back, as he has plans to see his son for Christmas while simultaneously celebrating the little guy’s December 23rd birthday.
Per the terms of the agreement, Margera is allowed to see Phoenix with a professional supervisor when he visits Southern California — where Boyd lives with their son.
While Glass said no specific date has been determined yet, Margera informed the news outlet he will most certainly take a trip to see Phoenix right around Christmas, noting he hasn’t seen his son in person for well over 200 days.
The 44-year-old’s schedule happens to work out well, as he explained he’ll be heading to Los Angeles for an event this month and wants to spend quality time with his son while he’s there — and deliver the $5,000 worth of presents he has been patiently waiting to give to Phoenix.
Margera is certain the visitation rights would not have been granted if it weren’t for his ongoing sobriety journey, noting the judge in his divorce case against Boyd has been monitoring his progress intensely.
- Bam Margera Hasn't Spoken to Son Phoenix in Months as Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd Refuses Contact With Troubled Star
- Bam Margera Finally Speaks to Son Phoenix, 5, for First Time in Months as Troubled Star Attempts to Get Sober in Rehab
- Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd Filed For Legal Separation 'To Protect Herself & Their Son'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The MTV alum has been fighting for the chance to see Phoenix for quite some time now.
Back in July, Margera expressed his frustration about the matter while speaking to a reporter outside of a Los Angeles courthouse, as OK! previously reported.
"It's just hard. I could be hugging him in 10 minutes, but she ghosts my calls. It's been months and that's the only hard part about anything. She really wants to paint a picture of me being armed and dangerous," the dad-of-one expressed. "She wants to make it seem like I'm a loose cannon and press my buttons."
Meanwhile, Boyd claimed her reasoning for holding back on allowing visitation was because she hadn't seen enough "consistency" in Margera's progress, as he'd still been exhibiting "extremely scary" behavior at the time.
TMZ spoke to Glass and Margera about the reality star being granted monitored visitation rights.