Bar Refaeli Bares Toned Abs as She Sizzles in Fiery Red Bikini: Photos
Nov. 25 2025, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
Bar Refaeli scorched in a bright red bikini.
The model, 40, flaunted her toned abs in a two-piece swimsuit on Tuesday, November 25.
Refaeli bared her cleavage in the busty ensemble, which she paired with a beaded choker and gold chain necklace.
She wore her long blonde locks straight as she posed in her bathroom mirror and in an outdoor bathtub.
The star left her post captionless, and fans flooded the comments section with praise.
"This is epic .. always raising the Bar 🤌," one person wrote, while another called her "the most beautiful woman in the world."
A few hours later, Refaeli snapped a selfie in the mirror at the gym. She once again displayed her ripped stomach muscles in a black sports bra, matching leggings and flip-flops. The hot mama swept her hair into a half-up, half-down style as she posed from the weight room, in front of a yoga mat with a water bottle.
In another Instagram Story slide, she captured a photo of herself shopping with her dog. Refaeli stayed cozy in a long-sleeved black top, leggings and brown crossbody bag while searching for clothes.
On November 24, she gave a sneak peek at her getting-ready routine and listed her skincare and makeup essentials for fans to shop. Her Instagram caption included products from Livelle, Armani Beauty, Tarte Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever and more.
Bar Refaeli Is 'Confident' in Her Sexuality
The 40-year-old frequently flaunts her body online and is unashamed of her postpartum figure.
"I don't think a mother needs to start wearing turtlenecks all of the sudden," she shared in a past interview. "I'm more confident in my sexuality and sexiness that I was before, and I feel like an attractive woman. I now feel more amazing with myself than ever before."
Refaeli continued, "I have a feeling that everyone thinks that if you're pregnant or have kids, you're supposed to change, you can't look like you did before and ab muscles are a thing of the past. I think that things have changed today, girls postpartum look amazing. I'm constantly seeing moms with abs, muscles, healthy women, not emaciated thinness. They take care of themselves and love themselves."
Bar Refaeli's Present and Past Relationships
The X Factor Israel host shares children Liv, 9, Elle, 8, and David, 5, with husband Adi Ezra, 50, whom she married in 2015.
Bar was previously married to Arik Weinstein from 2003 to 2005 and famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2009. She and the actor got back together after a brief six-month split, but broke up for good in 2011.