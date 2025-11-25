Bar Refaeli Bares Toned Abs as She Sizzles in Fiery Red Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bar Refaeli scorched in a bright red bikini. The model, 40, flaunted her toned abs in a two-piece swimsuit on Tuesday, November 25. Refaeli bared her cleavage in the busty ensemble, which she paired with a beaded choker and gold chain necklace.

Bar Refaeli stunned in a red bikini.

She wore her long blonde locks straight as she posed in her bathroom mirror and in an outdoor bathtub. The star left her post captionless, and fans flooded the comments section with praise. "This is epic .. always raising the Bar 🤌," one person wrote, while another called her "the most beautiful woman in the world."

Bar Refaeli is married to Adi Ezra.

A few hours later, Refaeli snapped a selfie in the mirror at the gym. She once again displayed her ripped stomach muscles in a black sports bra, matching leggings and flip-flops. The hot mama swept her hair into a half-up, half-down style as she posed from the weight room, in front of a yoga mat with a water bottle. In another Instagram Story slide, she captured a photo of herself shopping with her dog. Refaeli stayed cozy in a long-sleeved black top, leggings and brown crossbody bag while searching for clothes. On November 24, she gave a sneak peek at her getting-ready routine and listed her skincare and makeup essentials for fans to shop. Her Instagram caption included products from Livelle, Armani Beauty, Tarte Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever and more.

Bar Refaeli Is 'Confident' in Her Sexuality

Bar Refaeli previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 40-year-old frequently flaunts her body online and is unashamed of her postpartum figure. "I don't think a mother needs to start wearing turtlenecks all of the sudden," she shared in a past interview. "I'm more confident in my sexuality and sexiness that I was before, and I feel like an attractive woman. I now feel more amazing with myself than ever before." Refaeli continued, "I have a feeling that everyone thinks that if you're pregnant or have kids, you're supposed to change, you can't look like you did before and ab muscles are a thing of the past. I think that things have changed today, girls postpartum look amazing. I'm constantly seeing moms with abs, muscles, healthy women, not emaciated thinness. They take care of themselves and love themselves."

Bar Refaeli's Present and Past Relationships

Bar Refaeli is a mom of three.