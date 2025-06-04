Bikini-Clad Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Abs as She Relaxes Outside: Photos
Bar Refaeli just posted another round of jaw-dropping snaps!
In a fresh Instagram Story, the Israeli supermodel gave fans a peek into her latest summer look, wearing a baby blue bikini that showed off her sculpted abs as she chilled poolside in a comfy outdoor chair.
She topped off the skimpy look with a brown cap and let her curves take the spotlight, barely keeping them in her swimsuit as she lounged in the sun.
Keeping the vibe casual, she hid her face under the hat.
She then broke a sweat as she swapped the swimwear for something even more eye-catching.
Refaeli rocked a sleek dark blue sports bra with black leggings, showing off her killer abs in a quick close-up while throwing her hair into a messy bun.
She kept it low-key and natural, wearing no makeup, just white ankle socks and chunky sneakers to complete the vibe.
Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” played in the background, giving the whole moment a confident edge.
The steamy snaps comes right after a little self-care moment. Refaeli treated herself to a massage, sharing a mirror selfie with the caption, “Massage face.”
She looked effortlessly cute in a white eyelet mini dress with dainty spaghetti straps. Her hair was up in another easy bun and she flashed a calm, relaxed smile for the camera.
Refaeli has always been open about how she stays in shape and takes care of herself.
"I work out a lot. I like to look good and feel good. I do Pilates and TRX four times a week for an hour each time. I'm not very careful with my diet but when you work out a lot you want to keep healthy. Eating healthily makes you want to work out more because your body is more alive. If I'm craving something I'll have it, but I don't really crave bad things,” she once told Cosmopolitan.
These days, she’s juggling her modeling career while hosting The X Factor Israel.
She and her husband, businessman Adi Ezra — whom she married in 2015 — are raising three kids: two daughters and a son.
Despite her hectic schedule as a mom, she opened up about how she maintains her flawless body after giving birth three times.
“As you can see, I’m all about getting back in shape #addicted,” she wrote alongside a video of her doing weighted leg lifts on a Bosu ball.
Just last month, Refaeli got real about how motherhood has only made her feel more powerful.
"I don't think a mother needs to start wearing turtlenecks all of the sudden. I'm more confident in my sexuality and sexiness that I was before, and I feel like an attractive woman," she shared. "I now feel more amazing with myself than ever before."
She added, "I have a feeling that everyone thinks that if you're pregnant or have kids, you're supposed to change, you can't look like you did before and ab muscles are a thing of the past. I think that things have changed today, girls postpartum look amazing. I'm constantly seeing moms with abs, muscles, healthy women, not emaciated thinness. They take care of themselves and love themselves."