or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bar Refaeli
OK LogoNEWS

Bikini-Clad Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Abs as She Relaxes Outside: Photos

bar refaeli bikini instagram photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli showed off her toned abs in a bikini as she shared pics from her workout session.

By:

June 4 2025, Published 8:48 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bar Refaeli just posted another round of jaw-dropping snaps!

Article continues below advertisement

In a fresh Instagram Story, the Israeli supermodel gave fans a peek into her latest summer look, wearing a baby blue bikini that showed off her sculpted abs as she chilled poolside in a comfy outdoor chair.

Article continues below advertisement
bar refaeli poolside baby blue bikini
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli posted bikini photos on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

She topped off the skimpy look with a brown cap and let her curves take the spotlight, barely keeping them in her swimsuit as she lounged in the sun.

Keeping the vibe casual, she hid her face under the hat.

Article continues below advertisement

She then broke a sweat as she swapped the swimwear for something even more eye-catching.

Refaeli rocked a sleek dark blue sports bra with black leggings, showing off her killer abs in a quick close-up while throwing her hair into a messy bun.

Article continues below advertisement
bar refaeli postpartum body confidence
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

The blonde beauty relaxed by the pool in a baby blue bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

She kept it low-key and natural, wearing no makeup, just white ankle socks and chunky sneakers to complete the vibe.

Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” played in the background, giving the whole moment a confident edge.

Article continues below advertisement

The steamy snaps comes right after a little self-care moment. Refaeli treated herself to a massage, sharing a mirror selfie with the caption, “Massage face.”

She looked effortlessly cute in a white eyelet mini dress with dainty spaghetti straps. Her hair was up in another easy bun and she flashed a calm, relaxed smile for the camera.

MORE ON:
Bar Refaeli

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
bar refaeli workout routine body confidence
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

The model wore a blue sports bra and black leggings.

Article continues below advertisement

Refaeli has always been open about how she stays in shape and takes care of herself.

"I work out a lot. I like to look good and feel good. I do Pilates and TRX four times a week for an hour each time. I'm not very careful with my diet but when you work out a lot you want to keep healthy. Eating healthily makes you want to work out more because your body is more alive. If I'm craving something I'll have it, but I don't really crave bad things,” she once told Cosmopolitan.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, she’s juggling her modeling career while hosting The X Factor Israel.

She and her husband, businessman Adi Ezra — whom she married in 2015 — are raising three kids: two daughters and a son.

Article continues below advertisement
bar refaeli massage selfie style moment
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli shared a post-massage selfie in a white mini dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her hectic schedule as a mom, she opened up about how she maintains her flawless body after giving birth three times.

“As you can see, I’m all about getting back in shape #addicted,” she wrote alongside a video of her doing weighted leg lifts on a Bosu ball.

Just last month, Refaeli got real about how motherhood has only made her feel more powerful.

"I don't think a mother needs to start wearing turtlenecks all of the sudden. I'm more confident in my sexuality and sexiness that I was before, and I feel like an attractive woman," she shared. "I now feel more amazing with myself than ever before."

She added, "I have a feeling that everyone thinks that if you're pregnant or have kids, you're supposed to change, you can't look like you did before and ab muscles are a thing of the past. I think that things have changed today, girls postpartum look amazing. I'm constantly seeing moms with abs, muscles, healthy women, not emaciated thinness. They take care of themselves and love themselves."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.