NEWS Model Bar Refaeli Shows Off Flawless Body While Trying on Lacy Lingerie: Watch Source: mega Model Bar Refaeli filmed herself as she tried on various styles of bras and underwear.

Bar Refaeli sent pluses racing with her new Instagram post. On Wednesday, January 29, the model shared a video in which she tried on various styles of lingerie from the Israel-based brand Femina, which she called "my obsession."

Source: @barrefaeli/instagram Model Bar Refaeli filmed herself while trying on different styles of lingerie.

"BTS [behind the scenes] of the BTS of the BTS ♥️," she captioned the clip, which started off with her wearing a striped sweater, sweatpants and slippers before she quickly appeared in a lacy black bra and matching underwear. Refaeli, 39, tried on several items in red, white and black while posing for the camera and spinning around to show every angle of her figure.

She adjusted some of the cheeky pieces to sit on her hips while dancing around in others or playing with her blonde tresses. She also had two people by her side to help while modeling the attire. "Absolutely stunning. Your beauty takes my breath away. 😍," one fan commented on the upload, while another asked for "more" behind the scenes footage.

Source: @barrefaeli/instagram The star called the intimates brand her 'obsession.'

Believe it or not, Refaeli has given birth to three children with husband Adi Ezra, 50 — but she hasn't let becoming a mom, dull her sense of style. "I don't think a mother needs to start wearing turtlenecks all of the sudden," the star previously explained in an interview. "I'm more confident in my sexuality and sexiness that I was before, and I feel like an attractive woman. I now feel more amazing with myself than ever before."

"I have a feeling that everyone thinks that if you're pregnant or have kids, you're supposed to change, you can't look like you did before and ab muscles are a thing of the past," she continued. "I think that things have changed today, girls postpartum look amazing. I'm constantly seeing moms with abs, muscles, healthy women, not emaciated thinness," Refaeli pointed out. "They take care of themselves and love themselves."

Source: @barrefaeli/instagram Refaeli has three kids with her husband, businessman Adi Ezra.

The star stays in shape by doing one-hour Pilates or TRK workouts four times a week. "I'm not very careful with my diet but when you work out a lot you want to keep healthy," she insisted. "Eating healthily makes you want to work out more because your body is more alive. If I'm craving something, I'll have it, but I don't really crave bad things."