Model Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Impressive Figure in Lacy Lingerie: Photos
Bar Refaeli's workout routine is clearly paying off!
On Tuesday, May 21, the model showed off her fit frame in a mirror selfie while wearing nothing but a lacy black bra and matching underwear.
The star, 38, captioned the two snaps, "🏋🏼♀️🏋🏼♀️🏋🏼♀️," hinting she's been putting in time at the gym.
The images, which showcased her rock hard abs, seemed to come during a photo shoot, as the day prior, Refaeli uploaded a video that depicted her jumping around on a set in the same attire, though on that occasion, she wore a denim jacket over her lingerie.
Fans were unsurprisingly impressed by her frame, with one person commenting, "mother of 3…?!..wow..🔥💝🌹."
"Wow 🔥," another Instagram user wrote, with a third simply penning, "The body !!!"
In the past, the stunning star received criticism for continuing to show off her frame after becoming a parent, but she swiftly shut down haters.
"I don't think a mother needs to start wearing turtlenecks all of the sudden," she explained in an interview. "I'm more confident in my sexuality and sexiness that I was before, and I feel like an attractive woman. I now feel more amazing with myself than ever before."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I have a feeling that everyone thinks that if you're pregnant or have kids, you're supposed to change, you can't look like you did before and ab muscles are a thing of the past," continued the mom-of-three. "I think that things have changed today, girls postpartum look amazing. I'm constantly seeing moms with abs, muscles, healthy women, not emaciated thinness. They take care of themselves and love themselves."
The blonde beauty touched oh how she maintains her physique in a separate interview, noting she likes to "look good and feel good."
"I do Pilates and TRX four times a week for an hour each time. I'm not very careful with my diet but when you work out a lot you want to keep healthy," she explained. "Eating healthily makes you want to work out more because your body is more alive. If I'm craving something, I'll have it, but I don't really crave bad things."
However, Refaeli noted you can also make yourself look great just by posing the right way.
"It's a matter of experience. I've done a lot of learning. I used to buy a lot of fashion magazines and see all the poses of the girls. I'd buy Sports Illustrated and see the specific poses and how girls look better and the best angles — it's like reading up on material for a test and learning what's good," she revealed. "Look at pictures of yourself and learn lights. It's a matter of exercise."