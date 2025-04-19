Bar Refaeli, 39, Exposes Her Butt in Formfitting Bathing Suit While on Vacation: Photos
Bar Refaeli recently showed off her curves in a photoshoot on the beach, wearing an auburn bathing suit from Castro.
The model, 39, who has appeared in ad campaigns for countless brands including Chanel, Victoria’s Secret, Hurley, Reebok and more, appeared to be in her element as she posed for the camera.
Though Refaeli looked gorgeous with a sunburnt chest, rosy cheeks and piercing blue eyes, it was her exposed buttocks that grabbed viewers’ attention in her Instagram post from Friday, April 18.
“One of the most natural and beautiful ladies,” commented a fan.
“She is killing it,” wrote another.
The supermodel’s sultry photoshoot for Castro comes on the heels of several Instagram posts where she modeled for Femina Israel’s new summer collection of lingerie.
Though Refaeli often promotes other fashion brands, the model founded the skincare company Livelle, which she regularly prioritizes on social media. The multi-talented fashionista described her Livelle products as a way for skin to achieve the “cleanest, gentlest touch.”
Refaeli released a statement on her skincare website, where she detailed why she created the line and launched it this year. “As someone who always sought a simple, effective, and smart skincare routine, I spent years searching for the right products. Following a long period of experimenting and testing, I learned that true beauty comes from simplicity — being connected to who I really am,” the star wrote.
“Livelle was born from the dream of becoming the skincare version of ‘jeans and a white T-shirt’ — simple, real and perfect for everyone. Not near, not about — the real thing,” she added.
The blonde bombshell named her skincare brand after her two daughters, Liv, 8, and Elle, 7. She also has a son, David, 5, all of whom she welcomed with her second husband, billionaire Adi Ezra.
In an interview with HELLO!, the supermodel gave insight into her wedding with her now-husband, whom she married in Israel at the Carmel Forest Spa Resort. “My friend told me something that made me feel like I accomplished what I wanted,” she explained.
“She said, ‘Usually when you go to weddings you feel like you are at a wedding, but at your wedding everyone felt they were a part of it.’ That was a big compliment for me because that is exactly how I wanted people to feel,” Refaeli added.
Before tying the knot with Ezra in 2015, Refaeli was married to Arik Weinstein from 2003 to 2005. She was iconically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2011.