Bar Refaeli Puts Her Flawless Figure on Full Display in Lace Bra and Underwear: Photos
Bar Refaeli is the queen of posing in drool-worthy lingerie styles.
The supermodel, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, February 17, with a series of photos and videos of herself in a black lace bra and underwear set from Femina Israel.
In one of the pictures, Refaeli stood in front of a mirror while wearing the two-piece undergarment ensemble with a black cardigan and black-and-white checkered Vans.
Striking a pose in the same spot, the Israeli model followed up with another selfie — though this time she changed into an angelic white lingerie set, mid-calf socks and a button-up light blue shirt.
Refaeli also shared a video of herself sitting down in a cozy white robe while makeup artist Moran Staviski applied skincare to her flawless face.
The blonde beauty has shared several photos modeling lingerie from Femina Israel within the past couple of weeks.
On Sunday, February 9, Refaeli sported skimpy lingerie from the brand in three black-and-white photos shared to Instagram.
She also donned a red hot look, a light blue style and a pale pink set in separate posts later uploaded to the social media app.
In the comments sections of Refaeli's posts, the actress' 3.8 million Instagram followers drooled over her breathtaking beauty.
"Looking so stunning," one fan declared, as another admirer added, "what a stunning model," and a third supporter gushed: "So gorgeous 😍 I always love your energy ❤️."
While many would love a chance with Refaeli, the radiant star has been off the market for more than a decade.
Refaeli tied the knot with her husband, Adi Ezra, in 2015 before welcoming kids Liv, 8, Elle, 7, and David, 5.
The couple got married during a rustic outdoor wedding ceremony at Carmel Forest Spa Resort in Haifa, Israel.
Prior to becoming Ezra's wife, Refaeli was married to was married to Arik Weinstein from 2003-2005.
After the end of her first marriage, Refaeli stared dating Hollywood's top bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio — who is currently dating model Vittoria Ceretti.
Refaeli and DiCaprio were together from 2005 until 2011. The pair briefly split in 2009 before reconciling, with their romance coming to an end for good two years later.
As a mom-of-three, Refaeli has admitted how proud she is of her enviable body after giving birth to all of her children within less than four years.
"This is what real GLAM looks like. 3rd baby in 3.5 years. ??? #FamilyIsEverything," she captioned a photo announcing her youngest kid David's birth in January 2020.