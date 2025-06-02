Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Bum as She Poses in Black Lingerie and Underwear: Watch 

The blonde bombshell, who’s been hosting The X Factor Israel, shares three kids — two daughters and a son — with her husband Adi Ezra, whom she married back in 2015.

Before Ezra, she was briefly married to Arik Weinstein from 2003 to 2005.

Additionally, many remember her headline-making relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair dated from 2005 to 2009, had a quick reunion in 2010, but ultimately split for good in 2011.