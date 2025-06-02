Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Bum as She Poses in Black Lingerie and Underwear: Watch
Bar Refaeli isn’t holding back!
The 39-year-old supermodel dropped jaws with a sultry shoot, where she rocked a black lace lingerie set.
In one sizzling snap, Refaeli laid out on a pale pink floor as she flaunted her sculpted body front and center. The barely there lace bra and skimpy bottoms showed off her curves as she posed with a hand in her hair and her signature smolder.
At one point, she reached upward, giving fans a peek at her abs while looking away from the camera. The Israeli stunner kept it classy with simple styling, wearing just a delicate diamond pendant around her neck.
Naturally, the comments section lit up with love.
“Beautiful atractive and charming 💓,” one fan gushed, while another added, “Gorgeously Fantabulous ❤️.”
“🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one follower simply put.
Someone else kept it short and sweet, writing, “Hot ❤️.”
The blonde bombshell, who’s been hosting The X Factor Israel, shares three kids — two daughters and a son — with her husband Adi Ezra, whom she married back in 2015.
Before Ezra, she was briefly married to Arik Weinstein from 2003 to 2005.
Additionally, many remember her headline-making relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair dated from 2005 to 2009, had a quick reunion in 2010, but ultimately split for good in 2011.
Just last month, Refaeli opened up about how being a mom has only boosted her confidence.
"I don't think a mother needs to start wearing turtlenecks all of the sudden. I'm more confident in my sexuality and sexiness that I was before, and I feel like an attractive woman," she said in a past interview. "I now feel more amazing with myself than ever before."
"I have a feeling that everyone thinks that if you're pregnant or have kids, you're supposed to change, you can't look like you did before and ab muscles are a thing of the past," she continued. "I think that things have changed today, girls postpartum look amazing. I'm constantly seeing moms with abs, muscles, healthy women, not emaciated thinness. They take care of themselves and love themselves."
On Sunday, June 1, the star posted again — this time, fully dressed in a dreamy white look to celebrate Shavuot.
“happy holiday 🌸🌷💮🌻🌼,” she captioned the photo.
She looked radiant in a silky white spaghetti strap dress with a plunging neckline, paired with silver hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a black handbag.
Her hair fell loosely over her shoulders as she smiled in front of a soft beige backdrop.
Her dad, Rafi Refaeli, left a sweet comment, writing, “I love you ❤️ my beautiful daughter ❤️.”