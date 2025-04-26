or
PHOTOS

Hot Pics! See Bar Refaeli's Steamiest Moments Yet

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

From scorching lingerie snaps to sleek bikini moments, Bar Refaeli continues to raise the bar with her timeless beauty and enviable physique.

April 26 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Happy and Free

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli flaunts her beach body on Instagram.

Bar Refaeli still looked stunning when she was captured mid-jump before diving into the water during a recent beach getaway. In the fun shot, the 39-year-old model put her flawless and slim figure in a string triangle-style top and matching thong bikini bottom.

She added the emojis "🏝️🥥" as the post's caption.

Bar Refaeli Rocked Her Swimsuit

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

The 39-year-old model previously hosted 'The X Factor Israel.'

In a series of sultry snaps during a beach photoshoot, Refaeli paraded her fit physique in an auburn bathing suit from Castro. In one of the photos, she let her one-piece swimsuit's high-leg design draw attention to her plump behind.

For a touch of sparkle, Refaeli wore a silver necklace, bracelets and a pair of small hoop earrings.

She's the Queen of Lingerie

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli is from Israel.

The Kidon actress did not disappoint when she uploaded eye-popping photos of herself in a black lace bra and matching underwear from Femina Israel. She shared a better view of her enviable figure by posing in front of a full-length mirror, pairing her ensemble with a black cardigan and black-and-white checkered Vans.

Hot Pic Alert!

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli began modeling in commercials before she turned 1 year old.

On January 29, Refaeli turned up the heat when she modeled different lingerie styles from Femina.

"BTS [behind the scenes] of the BTS of the BTS ♥️," she captioned the video, which included a clip that captured her modeling a lacy black lingerie set.

Bathtub Moment

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli has appeared on the covers of numerous magazines over the years.

Refaeli looked sensational in a nude photo of herself playing with bubbles while enjoying a relaxing bath.

"As easy as 1-2-3 @livelle," she shared in the caption of the November 2024 post.

To protect her modesty, Refaeli strategically covered her front assets with her arms and legs. She also presented her natural beauty by slicking back her wet hair.

What a View!

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

She has also collaborated with luxury brands, including Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Victoria's Secret and Rampage.

The mom-of-three left little to the imagination in a sun-soaked swimsuit photo she uploaded in November 2024. Wearing a teeny bikini, Refaeli walked on a sandy beach and faced away from the camera to emphasize her sculpted and s--- back.

Time Off

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli is also an actress and businesswoman.

Refaeli showcased her sizzling dark red bikini top during a "perfect vacation" in Ibiza, Spain, in September 2024. She added a little protection by wearing sunglasses as she basked in the sun.

Summer Goddess

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli was first married to Arik Weinstein.

In an August 2024 upload, the Session actress showed off her slim figure during a sun-soaked getaway, walking on a rocky shoreline in a barely-there bikini. The photoset also featured a clear view of the turquoise water and several sailboats.

A Warm Day on a Beach

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio.

Refaeli slipped into a brown one-piece swimsuit during a sunny vacation in August 2024, flaunting her silhouette as she stood on a wooden deck near the water.

She Highlighted Her Curves

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

In 2015, Bar Refaeli and Israeli businessman Adi Ezra tied the knot.

Donning an olive green two-piece bikini, Refaeli presented her insane bikini body while confidently posing by the pool.

"Swipe right," she captioned the June 2024 snap.

Soaking Up the Sun

bar refaeli steamiest photos
Source: @barrefaeli/Instagram

Bar Refaeli and Adi Ezra share three kids.

Refaeli highlighted her curves in a black halter-style bikini with a small gold clasp in the center in a January 2024 photo. She seductively posed for the camera while holding her sunglasses in her mouth.

