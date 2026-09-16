Barack and Michelle Obama Mourn the Loss of 'Fiercely Protective' and 'Cherished' Family Dog Sunny: 'We Will Miss Her Terribly'

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Barack and Michelle Obama said goodbye to an old furry friend. The former president, 65, and the ex-first lady, 62, announced on Wednesday, September 16, that their longtime family dog, Sunny, died at the age of 13.

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Sunny Was Adopted by Barack Obama in 2013

Source: MEGA/@BARACKOBAMA/INSTAGRAM Sunny was adopted by Michelle and Barack Obama in 2013.

The black Portuguese Water Dog was adopted by the Obama family in 2013 amid Barack's second presidential term. The politician shared a heartbreaking tribute to the pup on social media, writing: "Yesterday, we lost a cherished member of our family."

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The Obama Family Also Raised Their First Dog, Bo

Source: @BARACKOBAMA/INSTAGRAM Sunny met Pope Francis in 2015.

"All of us – including our first dog, Bo – immediately fell in love [with Sunny]," he continued, referencing their first dog who joined the family in 2009 and passed away from cancer in 2021. "We also had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature. Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds and anything else that moved," he emotionally noted. Sunny was more "interested in having us run around with her, roll on the floor with her, or have her belly rubbed for as long as we were willing," he wrote.

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Source: @BARACKOBAMA/INSTAGRAM Sunny was 13 when she passed away on September 15.

Barack added Sunny "loved" daughters, Sasha, 25, and Malia, 28, and was also "fiercely protective" of Bo, who she "rightly sensed wasn’t always as alert and attentive as she was." He then joked Sunny "hated" getting wet and was "a loud and sloppy drinker." "But as far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side – always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days," he penned.

Source: MEGA Barack and Michelle Obama also raised another dog, Bo.